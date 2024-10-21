🔊 Listen to this

Ashley Hudak delivered the winning goal with just 16 seconds left on the clock, leading Lake-Lehman past Holy Redeemer 4-3 to win the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 girls soccer championship on Monday night.

The go-ahead score was Hudak’s third goal of the night, all coming in the second half as the Black Knights erased a halftime deficit to knock off the Royals.

Kinley Purdy scored the first goal of the night for Lake-Lehman. Hudak, Purdy, Lexi Peiffer and Betsy DiGiovanni all had an assist apiece.

Emily Werner and Avery Chepolis scored the first two goals of the game for Holy Redeemer, giving the Royals a 2-0 lead in the first half. Isabel Sikora added a score in the second half to tie things up before Hudak’s winner.

The two teams split a pair of regular-season meetings and finished the season with identical 10-2 records in Division 2, necessitating Monday’s championship match.

FIELD HOCKEY

Pittston Area 2, Shikellamy 1

The Patriots took an early lead, then leaned on good defense and goalkeeping to hold off Shikellamy in the Class 2A quarterfinals.

Giuliana Latona and Maddie Karp both scored first-quarter goals for Pittston Area. Karlie Podwika made 13 saves for the Patriots.

Pittston Area advances to Wednesday’s semifinals, taking on Dallas.

Dallas 2, Abington Heights 0

The Mountaineers scored two second-half goals and shut out Abington Heights to clinch a berth in the Class 2A semifinals.

Brianna Casey and Caroline Pitarra scored a goal each for Dallas. Maggie Smith and Caitlyn Mizzer added assists, and Davyn Bonvie made six saves.

Dallas will host Pittston Area on Wednesday in the Class 2A semis at a time yet to be announced.

Crestwood 11, Berwick 0

Top-seeded Crestwood opened up their Class 2A district title defense in top form, rolling through Berwick to advance to the semis. The Comets scored eight of their 11 goals in the first quarter.

Alyse Wanchisen and Ava McConnell each had hat tricks for Crestwood. Ally George and Violet Balara had two goals each, and Kamryn Kelly added the final goal for the Comets.

Crestwood will host the winner of Delaware Valley and Wallenpaupack on Wednesday in the Class 2A semifinals.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

MMI Prep 3, Executive Education 0

The Preppers closed out the season with a sweep, picking up a non-conference victory over Executive Education.

Set scores were 25-18, 25-10 and 25-21 in favor of MMI Prep. Chloe Allen had nine kills, and Arushi Solgama had 16 assists and 15 service points.

Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 Girls Soccer Championship

Lake-Lehman 4, Holy Redeemer 3

First Half — 1. HR Emily Werner (Isabel Sikora), 37:24; 2. HR Avery Chepolis, 35:36; 3. LL Kinley Purdy (Ashley Hudak), 26:21. Second Half — 1. LL Hudak (Purdy), 39:15; 2. LL Hudak (Lexi Peiffer), 32:43; 3. HR Sikora, 12:19; 4. LL Hudak (Betsy DiGiovanni), 0:16.

Shots — HR 7, LL 19. Saves — HR 13 (Amira Pirrone), LL 4 (Kathryn Morgan). Corners — Corners — SHI 5, PA 5.

Dallas 2, Abington Heights 0

Third Quarter — 1. DAL Brianna Casey (Maggie Smith), 3:41. Fourth Quarter — 1. DAL Caroline Pitarra (Caitlyn Mizzer), 0:08.

Shots — AH 5, DAL 9. Saves — AH 7 (Lucy Gonzalez), DAL 6 (Davyn Bonvie). Corners — AH 8, DAL 3.

Crestwood 11, Berwick 0

First Quarter — 1, CRE Alyse Wanchisen (Ava McConnell), 14:32; 2. CRE Wanchisen (McConnell), 13:23; 3. CRE McConnell (Ally George), 11:17; 4. CRE George (Wanchisen), 8:22; 5. CRE Wanchisen, 6:49; 6. CRE McConnell (Lexi Zabroski), 5:30; 7. CRE McConnell, 2:30; 8. CRE George, 0:01. Second Quarter — 1. CRE Violet Balara (Morgan Colo), 2:14. Third Quarter — 1. CRE Balara (Kamryn Kelly), 2:03. Fourth Quarter — 1. CRE Kelly (Gabby Carlin), 2:22.

Shots — BER 1, CRE 24. Saves — BER 13 (Callie Shultz), CRE 1 (Madi Geiger). Corners — BER 1, CRE 9.