Lake-Lehman’s Weidner, Tunkhannock’s Brown add to WVC’s medal count

🔊 Listen to this

A strong front nine put defending state champion Nick Werner in the lead on Tuesday, and the Wyoming Seminary senior held off a pack of golfers at his heels to win championship gold once again.

Werner birdied four of his first nine holes after starting the day two shots back of the lead, and played solid even-par golf down the back stretch to win the PIAA Class 2A boys golf championship at Penn State’s White Course.

A birdie on the 18th hole brought Werner’s final score to 6-under, two shots clear of the field to repeat as Class 2A state champion.

Lake-Lehman’s Charlie Weidner shot 3-under in Tuesday’s round, and finished in a tie for second place at 4-under for the tournament. The Wyoming Valley Conference added one more medal in the Class 2A girls tournament, courtesy of Tunkhannock’s Hallie Brown, who tied for ninth place.

Heading to the first tee on Tuesday morning, Werner sat two shots behind 18-hole leader Alan Evans, from Schuylkill Haven.

By the time the final group made the turn, Werner had overtaken Evans for the lead. He made back-to-back birdies on the fourth and fifth holes, and added birdies on the seventh and ninth holes.

Werner held steady on the back nine, while Evans began to fade and golfers like Weidner tried to keep pace with the leader.

On the girls side, Brown finished the tournament at 12-over, putting her in a five-way tie for ninth place. She ended her first round on Monday at 3-over, just two shots off the lead.

Holy Redeemer’s Arden Brunn finished 15th at 15-over, and District 2 champion Anna Zapletalova of Wyoming Seminary was a shot behind her at 16-over, finishing in 16th place.

The gold medal in was won by Madison Koshko from St. Joseph’s.

The Class 3A boys tournament was won by Carson Kitsley from Fox Chapel High School, who shot 8-under to win the gold medal.

There were no WVC golfers in the 3A boys field; the best District 2 finisher was Abington Heights’ Cade Kelleher, who finished in a tie for 12th place.

Mya Morgan of Elizabeth Forward won the Class 3A girls title. Crestwood’s Sienna Smith, the only WVC golfer who made the field, was listed as disqualified on Monday.