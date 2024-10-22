Click here to subscribe today or Login.
BOSTON — The Boston Celtics have raised Banner 18 to the rafters.
The NBA’s most-decorated franchise celebrated its latest championship on Tuesday night in a ceremony before opening night against the New York Knicks. The players also received their championship rings.
The sold-out crowd at the TD Garden settled into its seats to see the Celtics take the court in special warm-up jackets trimmed in gold, with 18 championship trophies embroidered on the sleeve.
Some of the players paused their shooting to watch the video tracing their title journey, from the drafting of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum through the acquisition of Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis.
Another video featured highlights of John Havlicek and Bill Russell winning titles in the 1950s and ‘60s through the final seconds of the Celtics’ Game 5 win over the Dallas Mavericks last spring.
Six-time champion Bob Cousy came out in a wheelchair, followed by Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Ray Allen to see the 2024 championship banner go up next to the one they won in 2008. Gov. Maura Healey proclaimed Tuesday “Celtics Banner 18 Day” in Massachusetts.
EMBIID, GEORGE OUT
PHILADELPHIA — Paul George’s debut with the Philadelphia 76ers is on hold and Joel Embiid is again set to miss time with an injury.
Embiid and George will miss Wednesday’s season opener against Milwaukee and could miss more games as the All-Stars expected to try to lead Philadelphia to its first championship since 1983 return from injuries.
George was set to make his Sixers debut after he left the Los Angeles Clippers and signed a four-year, $212 million contract as a free agent this summer. But the 34-year-old George got a bone bruise when he hyperextended his left knee during a preseason game.
The Sixers did not say Tuesday how many more games George could miss; his return to play will be assessed later in the week.
The Bucks also lost a dose of star power ahead of the game as the NBA opens this week.
Milwaukee coach Doc Rivers said Tuesday that Bucks forward Khris Middleton also isn’t expected to play in the opener. The three-time All-Star hasn’t had any 5-on-5 work in the preseason as he recovers from offseason surgeries to each of his ankles.
“It’s pretty 100% to 99,” Rivers said of the likelihood that Middleton won’t play.
A nine-time All-Star, George was injured when his knee buckled on a defensive play in the second quarter of a game last week against Atlanta.
George has dealt with injuries for much of his career before he played 76 games last season, the first time he played more than 56 since 2018-19.
He discussed the bone bruise this week on his “Podcast P with Paul George.” A six-time All-NBA selection, George said his knee was stable with no major damage, nor did it cause any long-term concern over his health.
“My leg literally just got stuck. I don’t even know what else to call it. Just my knee locked up, my leg locked up,” George said on his podcast. “When I went to go push off, all my momentum is going forward and my leg, it just caused it to go inwards. I know I’m thinking of when I seen it immediately I was like, ah, this don’t feel right, this don’t feel right.”
The Sixers’ schedule also includes games Sunday at Indiana and home games Wednesday and Saturday.
“I’m going to be good. I’m going to be good,” George said. “I should be back hopefully sooner than later, but it won’t be a long timetable I would imagine.”
The Sixers are down a familiar road with Embiid.
He did not play in the preseason because of a sore left knee.
The Sixers said Embiid was “responding well” to his individualized rehab plan and was scheduled to scrimmage this week. Embiid also will miss Friday’s game against Toronto and will be reevaluated this weekend.
“There’s been no setbacks,” coach Nick Nurse told reporters at the 76ers’ complex in New Jersey. “He’s really active. He’s lost some weight. He’s out on the court. Just kind of sticking with our plan of making sure we’re getting into a really, really good place before we play him live.”