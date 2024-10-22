🔊 Listen to this

Six Black Knights scored goals as Lake-Lehman defeated Hanover Area 12-0 Tuesday in a District 2 Class 2A field hockey quarterfinal game.

Bella DeCesaris led the way with four goals and an assist. Avary Jacob had three goals and an assist. Hannah Sell scored twice while Kate Hynick, Olivia Oliver and Kirsten Finarelli all had one goal.

Oliver and Sage Morgan each had two assists. Sophia Lenza had three assists. DeCesaris, Hynick, Ady Perlis and Gracie James each had one assist.

Hanover Area goalie Ava Malacarne made her 500th career save.

Lehman plays Thursday in the semifinals against either Lackawanna Trail or Tunkhannock.

Wyoming Seminary 6, Nanticoke Area 0

Emmerson Swartz scored three goals and Apollonia Bruno scored two as the Blue Knights defeated Nanticoke Area in a District 2 Class A quarterfinal game.

Wyoming Seminary will play in the semifinals Thursday at Wyoming Area.

Anna Rollands also scored while Issy Shoemaker had an assists. Goalie Dallas Hanson-Richards made three saves.

Nanticoke Area goalie Adiranna Monskay stopped 18 shots.

FIELD HOCKEY

District 2 Class 2A quarterfinals

Lake-Lehman 21, Hanover Area 0

Hanover Area`0`0`0`0 — 0

Lake-Lehman`3`4`2`3 —12

First: 1. LL, Avary Jacob (Sophia Lenza) 10:08; 2. LL, Bella DeCesaris (Lenza) 3:12; 3. LL, Kate Hynick (Olivia Oliver) 1:12; Second:

4. LL, Jacob (DeCesaris) 10:09; 5. LL, DeCesaris (Sage Morgan) 5:22; 6. LL, Jacob (Morgan) 4:15; 7. LL, Oliver (Kate Hynick) 3:16; Third:

8. LL, DeCesaris (Oliver) 9:34; 9. LL, DeCesaris (Ady Perli) 7:00; Fourth: 10. LL, Hannah Sell (Lenza) 13:38; 11. LL, Kirsten Finarelli (Gracie James) 7:12; 12. LL, Sell (Jacob) 3:36.

Shots: HA 2, LL 45. Saves: HA 33 (Ava Malacarne), LL 2 (Ruby Sorber 1/Gigi Kirkutis 1). Corners: HA 5, LL 7.

District 2 Class 2A quarterfinals

Wyoming Seminary 6, Nanticoke Area 0

Nanticoke Area`0`0`0`0 — 0

Wyoming Seminary`1`2`3`0 — 6

First: 1. WS, Emmerson Swartz 1:22; Second: 2. WS, Appollonia Bruno 8:20; 3. WS, Swartz 7:14; Third: 4. WS, Swartz 10:38; 5. WS, Anna Richards 9:35; 56. WS, Bruno (Issy Shoemaker) 0:14.

Saves: NA 18 (Adrianna Monskay), WS 3 (Dallas Hanson-Richards). Corners: NA 7, WS 17.