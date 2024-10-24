🔊 Listen to this

A day after winning an individual state medal, Hallie Brown shot a 78 as the Tunkhannock girls golf team earned silver medals at Wednesday’s PIAA Class 2A team championships in State College.

The Tigers shot a team score of 38-over, landing them in second place out of eight teams. Tunkhannock edged Hickory by three strokes to win the runner-up trophy.

Jackie Martin added an 83, and Megan Rickaby carded a 93 to round out the scoring for Tunkhannock at Penn State’s Blue Course. Madison Walker and Madelyn Bevan also competed for the Tigers.

Brown posted the fifth-best score at the event with Shady Side Academy’s Alyssa Zhang leading the field with a 1-over 73.

Fairview breezed to a state title, finishing 20 shots clear of Tunkhannock with a final team score of 18-over.

Tunkhannock was the only Wyoming Valley Conference team competing in the team championships on Wednesday, but several Lackawanna Conference teams also made their mark.

The Scranton Prep boys team made the biggest mark of all, capturing a state championship in Class 2A over second-place Cathedral Prep. The Cavaliers shot a combined score of 8-over.

Scranton Prep’s girls team finished fifth in the Class 2A girls championship, and Abington Heights finished in fourth place in the Class 3A boys championship.