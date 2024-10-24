🔊 Listen to this

Milana Daiute from Hazleton Area raises her arms as she reaches the finish line in second place in the Class 3A girls race.

MESHOPPEN — The Dallas girls cross country team and its senior leaders know the anxiety of waiting for official final scores to be tabulated and released at the end of a race.

As freshmen, Madison Hedglin won the first of her three district individual titles, but the team scores showed Dallas two points short of first-place Holy Redeemer. Sophomore year: Six points behind Crestwood. Junior year: Three points short in a Crestwood repeat.

The results read much better for the Mountaineers Wednesday when they were led by the senior combination of Hedglin, Sarah Williams and Erika Doran and got enough support from Alexa Gauntlett and Mayah Kolinovsky to defeat Valley View 71-74 for the Class 2A title in the District 2 Championships at the Wyoming County Fairgrounds.

“It’s nice for these seniors to get that title,” Dallas coach Amy Rome said. “We’ve been second three years in a row, so this would have been four.

“ … It was always the best we could do that day. One year, we had a couple sicknesses, but everybody deals with that sometimes.”

Hedglin won in 18:27.2, a dozen seconds better than her record time of a year ago. She now has the two best times ever run by a girl on the current course.

Hedglin was on the ground for about a minute after the win but got back on her feet to cheer on her teammates as they finished off the title.

“You just want to lay there and not get up,” she said, “but when you have a team that’s there for you, you want to be there for them and just push them through.

“We had a huge goal today and I’m just proud of them for what they’ve done this season.”

Hedglin won by more than a minute. But there were close races behind her.

Williams was third for the second straight year.

Doran knows what its like to come up short. Steady improvement throughout her career brought her to 22nd as a junior, two spots away from a medal. She made it all the way to sixth this season, running 44 seconds faster than last year.

“She has just worked herself up,” Rome said. “And, you can’t discount what Madi and Sarah have done with their consistency the last four years.”

Rome also pointed out that the win still would not have happened if Gauntlett, who was less than 10 seconds ahead of two Valley View runners in 25th, and Kolinovsky, who was 37th, had not each passed some runners late in the race.

Lake-Lehman placed fourth as a team and had three runners produce the combined accomplishments of a medal and a state meet berth.

Alana Palmaioli, Betsy DiGiovanni and Olivia Corcoran joined Tunkhannock’s Madelyn Graves and Nanticoke Area’s Matila Serrano in the top 15.

CLASS 3A

No WVC team could take down 2023 state runner-up Abington Heights.

Crestwood, Hazleton Area and Pittston Area collectively did manage to account for the 11 spots in the top 16 that did not belong to unbeaten Lackawanna League champion Abington Heights.

Abington Heights used five finishers in the top 12 to defeat Crestwood 32-41 in a race between the two conference champions. Crestwood has moved up from Class 2A where it had won district titles the last two seasons after beating Abington Heights when they were last together in Class 3A in 2021.

Anna Pucilowski led Abington Heights by winning in 18:49.5, 31 seconds ahead of the pack and 47 seconds faster than her runner-up time from last season. It was the junior’s second title in three years.

Milana Daiute from Hazleton Area moved up from sixth place a year ago to take second Wednesday.

The Crestwood combination of Katie Kozich and Kaelyn Barker in third and fourth.

Ella Novelli from Crestwood was seventh and Bella Dessoye from Pittston Area was ninth for the last two state berths, along with district medals.

Hazleton Area’s Ava Hinkle earned the last of the 10 medals in the race.

Crestwood’s fourth through seventh runners finished in succession from 13th to 16th place, but by then, Abington Heights already had five runners across the finish line to clinch the victory.

CLASS A

MMI Prep’s Mary Kate Kupsky finished third overall, leading a group of four WVC girls who earned medals and state berths with heir finishes in the top 15.

Wyoming Seminary advanced Grace Rushmer with a fifth-place finish, MMI Prep’s Anna Zaroda was 13th and Holy Redeemer’s Sakinah Bhatti was 15th.

The three WVC teams finished 11 points apart with Wyoming Seminary placing the highest, in fifth.

DISTRICT 2 CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS

(at Wyoming County Fairgrounds, 3.1 miles)

CLASS 3A GIRLS

Team scoring: 1, Abington Heights (AH) 32; 2, Crestwood (Cr) 41; 3, Hazleton (Haz) 77; 4, Pittston Area (PA) 106; 5, Delaware Valley (DV) 128; 6, (Scr) 157; 7, Delaware Valley 189. Incomplete teams: West Scranton, Wyoming Valley West.

Medalists: 1, Anna Pucilowski (AH) 18:49.5; 2, Milana Daiute (Haz) 19:20.3; 3, Katie Kozich (Cr) 19:23.1; 4, Kaelyn Barker (Cr) 19:38.6; 5, Marley Gilboy (AH) 19:54.5; 6, Reese Morgan (AH) 19:56.9; 7, Ella Novelli (Cr) 20:01.2; 8, Calli Gilboy (AH) 20:09.3; 9, Bella Dessoye (PA) 20:16.4; 10, Ava Hinkle (Haz) 20:29.0.

State qualifiers: Abington Heights team, Daiute, Kozich, Barker, Novelli, Dessoye.

Other top WVC finishers: 11, Olivea Scalese (PA), 20:46.6; 13, Adrienne Shebelock (Cr) 20:52.2; 14, Riley Ruch (Cr) 20:59.6; 15, Mollie Kozich (Cr) 21:07.5; 16, Alyssa Leicht (Cr) 21:15.7.

Total finishers: 57.

CLASS 2A GIRLS

Team scoring: 1, Dallas (Dal) 71; 2, Valley View (VV) 74; 3, Wallenpaupack (Wall) 86; 4, Lake-Lehman (LL) 120; 5, Honesdale (Hon) 126; 6, North Pocono (NP) 127; 7, Mid Valley (MV) 181; 8, Scranton Prep (SP) 187; 9, Nanticoke (N) 219; 10, Tunkhannock (T) 257. Incomplete teams: Berwick, Wyoming Area, Riverside, Western Wayne, Hanover Area.

Medalists: 1, Madison Hedglin (Dal) 18:27.2; Annika Vonahnen (Wall) 19:29.0; 3, Sarah Williams (Dal) 19:43.9; 4, Riley Mackrell (VV) 20:15.8; 5, Kelcie Fillebrown (Wall) 20:22.3; 6, Erika Doran (Dal) 20:35.6; 7, Sadie Loftus (VV) 21:02.3; 8, Madelyn Graves (T) 21:08.3; 9, Olivia Lojewski (Wall) 21:25.3; 10, Alana Palmaioli (LL) 21:37.0; 11, June Brown (Wall) 21:39.9; 12, Sarah O’Donnell (NP) 21:41.8; 13, Betsy DiGiovanni (LL) 21:46.7; 14, Matilda Serrano (N) 21:51.5; 15, Olivia Corcoran (LL) 22:01.3; 16, Megan Kretschmer (Hon) 22:02.2; 17, Sophia Boland (SP) 22:14.4; 18, Katherine Legg (Hon) 22:20.7; 19, Kaitlyn Kravitz (NP) 22:22.2; 20, Emily Loomis (VV) 22:26.17.

State qualifiers: Dallas team, Valley View team, Vonahnen, Fillebrown, Graves, Lojewski, Palmaioli, Brown, O’Donnell, DiGiovanni, Serrano, Corcoran.

Other top WVC finishers: 25, Alexa Gauntlett (Dal) 23:22.2.

Total finishers: 77.

CLASS A GIRLS

Team scoring: 1, Elk Lake (EL) 43; 2, Holy Cross (HC) 87; 3, Mountain View (MtV) 89; 4, Blue Ridge (BR) 110; 5, Wyoming Seminary (Sem) 127; 6, MMI Prep (MMI) 128; 7, Holy Redeemer (HR) 139; 8, Old Forge (OF) 141. Incomplete teams: Lakeland (Lake), Forest City (FC), Susquehanna (Sus), Montrose (M), Lackawanna Trail (LT).

Medalists: 1, Emily Black (Lake) 20:03.1; 2, Kendyl Weisgold (EL) 20:33.6; 3, Mary Kate Kupsky (MMI) 21:26.9; 4, Kate Korty (FC) 21:26.9; 5, Grace Rushmer (Sem) 21:33.6; 6, Julie Walsh (HC) 21:34.5; 7, Addison Stephens (M) 21:40.2; 8, Corinne Flynn (MtV) 21:53.1; 9, Madison Kerr (EL) 22:01.3; 10, Audrey Anderson (MtV) 22:21.8; 11, Kylee Pond (EL) 22:30.3; 12, Gemma Bistran (HC) 22:33.0; 13, Anna Zaroda (MMI) 22:39.1; 14, Kiera Burke (Sus) 22:44.7; 15, Sakinah Bhatti (HR) 22:53.1.

State qualifiers: Elk Lake team, Holy Cross team, Black, Kupsky, Korty, Rushmer, Stephens, Flynn, Anderson, Zaroda, Burke, Bhatti.

Total finishers: 66.