DALLAS TWP. — Defense has been the name of the game all year for Dallas.

On Wednesday night, it sent them to a district title game.

The Mountaineers held a talented Pittston Area offense to just a single goal, beating the Patriots 3-1 in the Class 2A district semifinals.

It wasn’t for a lack of quality opportunities for Pittston Area, either: the Patriots held an 8-2 edge in penalty corners, and had a one-player advantage for the final four and a half minutes of the game due to some Dallas penalties.

The Mountaineers were unflappable even with the pressure on, allowing just one Maddie Karp goal and successfully clearing off seven of the eight Patriot corners.

“I think our defense is the story of every game … defense wins championships,” Dallas coach Mackenzie Gagliardi said. “Pittston Area’s a very good offensive team, staying in control and playing with confidence was key.”

Wednesday’s semifinal marked the third meeting of the year between the top two finishers in Division 2, with Dallas winning both games in close, low-scoring fashion.

True to form, the two teams played each other to a virtual stalemate through the first quarter, with scoring opportunities few and far between.

It changed in a flash for Dallas coming back out for the second quarter. First, Zoey Sutzko found herself in the right place to collect a loose ball, firing it into the cage to put the Mountaineers up 1-0 early at the 11:50 mark of the quarter.

Just 40 seconds later, Caitlyn Mizzer made it a 2-0 ballgame after she turned, fired and ripped a rocket past Pittston Area goalie Karlie Podwika.

All of a sudden, the Mountaineers had some breathing room and some momentum.

“We saw Pittston a few times this year, we knew that first quarter was going to be a battle,” Gagliardi said. “I’m just happy with how we performed as a group.”

Caroline Pitarra added another Dallas goal early in the third quarter with an assist from Mizzer to make it a 3-0 game, but Karp weaved her way through some traffic to get Pittston Area on the board a few minutes later.

But that was all the Patriots could find offensively, with Dallas goalie Davyn Bonvie and the rest of the defensive unit riding it out the rest of the way to the final whistle.

Bonvie made five saves, with several other shot opportunities cleared away by the defenders around her.

Podwika had a sharp game for Pittston Area in net, making 10 saves in the loss.

The Mountaineers advance to the Class 2A district championship game on Monday, where they’ll take on top-seeded Crestwood after the Comets’ win over Delaware Valley in Wednesday’s other semifinal.

Crestwood 4, Delaware Valley 0

The Comets took the lead less than a minute into the game, and shut out Delaware Valley to advance to the district championship.

Alyse Wanchisen, Ally George, Ava McConnell and Kylah Kelly each scored a goal for Crestwood. Wanchisen added two assists, while McConnell and Ally Myers had an assist each.

The Comets didn’t allow a single shot on goal, and held an 11-3 edge in penalty corners.

CLASS 3A SEMIFINALS

Hazleton Area 4, Wilkes-Barre Area 3 (2 OT)

Bella Boyle scored off a corner in double overtime to send her Hazleton Area team on to the Class 3A championship game with a win over Wilkes-Barre Area.

The game-winner was Boyle’s third of the night, with Abby Smithnosky adding a goal for the Cougars. Faith Russo had two assists.

Grace Simko, Gianna Gustinucci and Kali Kennedy each scored for Wilkes-Barre Area, with Kennedy’s goal tying the game 3-3 in the fourth quarter.

Hazleton Area will take on Wyoming Valley West in the Class 3A district title game on Tuesday.

Wyoming Valley West 4, Honesdale 2

The Spartans scored four unanswered goals after briefly falling behind, taking down Honesdale to reach the Class 3A district championship.

Ava Mullery scored twice for Valley West, while Laila Zdancewicz and Riley Dwyer added a goal each. Charlotte Yelen had two assists, and McKenzie O’Donnell had one assist.

District 2 Class 2A Semifinals

Dallas 3, Pittston Area 1

Second Quarter — 1. DAL Zoey Sutzko (Emily Smith), 11:50; 2. DAL Caitlyn Mizzer, 11:10. Third Quarter — 1. DAL Caroline Pitarra (Mizzer), 9:12; 2. PA Maddie Karp, 5:53.

Shots — PA 7, DAL 13. Saves — PA 10 (Karlie Podwika), DAL 5 (Davyn Bonvie). Corners — PA 8, DAL 2.

Crestwood 4, Delaware Valley 0

First Quarter — 1. CRE Alyse Wanchisen (Ava McConnell), 14:05. Second Quarter — 1. CRE Ally George (Wanchisen), 14:17. Third Quarter — 1. CRE McConnell (Wanchisen), 10:39; 2. CRE Kylah Kelly (Ally Myers), 4:13.

Shots — DV 0, CRE 19. Saves — DV 14 (Jenna Zuelch), CRE 0. Corners — DV 3, CRE 11.

Class 3A Semifinals

Hazleton Area 4, Wilkes-Barre Area 3 (2 OT)

First Quarter — 1. HAZ Bella Boyle, 9:08. Second Quarter — 1. WBA Grace Simko (Anna Vitali), 11:39; 2. WBA Gianna Gustinucci, 10:32; 3. HAZ Boyle (Faith Russo), 9:22. Third Quarter — 1. HAZ Abby Smithnosky (Russo), 12:36. Fourth Quarter — 1. WBA Kali Kennedy, 10:45. Double Overtime — 1. HAZ Boyle, 8:16.

Shots — WBA 14, HAZ 17. Saves — WBA 12 (Jackie Hernandez), HAZ 10 (Gretchen Darr). Corners — WBA 18, HAZ 8.

Wyoming Valley West 4, Honesdale 2

First Quarter — 1. HON Emelia Zielinski, 10:42; 2. WVW Ava Mullery, 0:55. Third Quarter — 1. WVW Mullery (Charlotte Yelen), 2:34; 2. WVW Laila Zdancewicz (McKenzie O’Donnell), 0:00. Fourth Quarter — 1. WVW Riley Dwyer (Yelen), 8:29; 2. HON Jayden Beisner, 7:22.

Shots — HON 4, WVW 9. Saves — HON 9 (Jordan Patzuk), WVW 2 (Kaylah Sewell). Corners — HON 5, WVW 11.