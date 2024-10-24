🔊 Listen to this

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Wilkes-Barre Area 3, Scranton 2

The Wolfpack went on the road and pulled out a five-set victory to reach the Class 4A semifinals.

Wilkes-Barre Area won the first set 25-16, and Scranton took the second 25-19. The teams traded wins in the third and fourth sets, with the Wolfpack winning the third 25-16 and Scranton winning the fourth 25-23.

With the match on the line, Wilkes-Barre Area won the fifth set 16-14 to clinch the match. Norah Corchado had 13 kills, and Nathalia Bethancourt had 34 assists.

The Wolfpack will head to Delaware Valley for a semifinal match on Monday.

Hazleton Area 3, Wyoming Valley West 0

The Cougars breezed through their quarterfinal matchup in the Class 4A bracket, sweeping Wyoming Valley West to advance.

Set scores were 25-17, 25-12 and 25-14 for Hazleton Area. Kali Eberts had seven kills and 13 service points, and Lynzee Buglio added seven kills and five aces.

Hazleton Area will take on the winner of West Scranton and Williamsport on Monday in the Class 4A semifinals.

Berwick 3, Nanticoke Area 0

The second-seeded Bulldogs swept Nanticoke Area to claim their spot in the Class 3A semifinals.

Set scores were 25-18, 25-14 and 25-11 for Berwick. Angie Colone had 11 kills and 14 service points, while Julia Rauch had 27 assists.

Haley Verazin had six kills and five service points for Nanticoke Area.

Berwick will take on Crestwood in the Class 3A semifinals on Tuesday.

Holy Redeemer 3, Lakeland 0

The top-seeded Royals began their playoff run with a sweep of Lakeland in the Class 2A quarterfinals.

Set scores were 25-7, 25-6 and 25-13 for Holy Redeemer. Abby Williams had 13 kills, and Bella Boylan added 11 kills. Megan Albrecht dished out 27 assists.

Holy Redeemer will take on either Dunmore or Lake-Lehman on Tuesday in the Class 2A semis.

GIRLS SOCCER

District 2 Class A Quarterfinals

Wyoming Seminary 7, Lakeland 3

Lakeland` ` `1`2 — 3

Wyo. Seminary` ` `4`3 — 7

First Half — 1. LAK Reina Walters (Brooke Hill), 7:56; 2. SEM Ellie Kersey (Ella Stambaugh), 8:06; 3. SEM Kersey (Stambaugh), 9:01; 4. SEM Kersey, 24:45; 5. SEM Stambaugh, 32:23. Second Half — 6. SEM Mirabaai Reitsma (Kersey), 1:09; 7. SEM Kersey (Stambaugh), 4:55; 8. SEM Stambaugh, 30:20; 9. LAK Walters, 35:45; 10. LAK Hill, 36:26.

Shots — LAK 8, SEM 14. Saves — LAK 7 (Brooke Hill), SEM 5 (Avery Luksic).

District 2/4 Class 4A Quarterfinals

Wyoming Valley West 11, Scranton 0

Scranton` ` `0`0 — 0

Valley West` ` `8`3 — 11

First half — 1. WVW, Madison Warnack (Julianna Heffron), 2nd minute; 2. WVW, Stella Wojciechowski (Emma Moses), 6th; 3. WVW, Nora Keating (Meghan Singer), 7th; 4. WVW, Lola Wojciechowski (Moses), 12th; 5. WVW, L. Wojciechowski (Warnack), 13th; 6. WVW, Renny Riviello (Jordayn Dermody), 14th; 7. WVW, Izzy Carrozza (Summer Schultz), 18th; 8. WVW, Keating (Dermody), 24th. Second half — 9. WVW, Warnack (Carrozza), 43rd; 10. WVW, L. Wojciechowski (S. Wojciechowski), 44th; 11. WVW, Sophia Vassellos (Natalee Mooney), 80th.

Shots — SCR 2; WVW 40. Saves — SCR 18 (Bellezza David); WVW 2 (Lily Shymanski, Grace Lopez). Corners — SCR 0; WVW 8.