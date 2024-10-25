🔊 Listen to this

Dallas (6-3) at Lake-Lehman (6-3)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Dallas’ Rich Mannello (83-35), 10th year; Lake-Lehman’s Jerry Gilsky (93-71) 15th year

Last Meeting: Dallas 56-8 in 2023

First Meeting: Lehman 26-6 in 1958

All-Time Series: Dallas 50-14-2

Scouting Dallas: The Mountaineers’ offensive numbers were rather mundane in a 48-12 victory over Hazleton Area. The reason was special teams scored three TDs and the defense scored another in a 42-point outburst in a seven-minute span. A concern, though, is the running game hasn’t been productive the past two games.

Scouting Lehman: The Black Knights clinched their first winning season since 2020 with a 48-6 victory over Hanover Area. They scored on offense, defense and special teams in the first quarter. The offense piled up over 300 yards for the third consecutive game. Lehman clinched a D2-3A playoff spot, but this will likely be the final home game.

Bottom Line: Dallas holds on to the Old Shoe Trophy.

Hanover Area (1-8) at Nanticoke Area (1-8)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Hanover Area’s Jason Majiros (5-23), 3rd year; Nanticoke Area coaching staff

Last Meeting: Nanticoke Area 54-0 in 2023

First Meeting: Nanticoke Area 20-6 in 1967

All-Time Series: Nanticoke Area 32-24-1

Scouting Hanover Area: The Hawkeyes dug themselves in a deep hole in the first quarter in a 48-6 loss to Lake-Lehman. Still, they remain mathematically for the final D2-3A playoff spot, although getting it seems improbable. Hanover Area has a promising, young group of skill guys and if the line can improve then 2025 will see an increase in wins.

Scouting Nanticoke Area: The Trojans lost 50-0 to Wyoming Area, ending their scant postseason hopes. They’ve been shut out five times. RB Treston Allen posted his second 100-yard rushing game of the season, but as a team they are averaging 2.2 yards per carry. Turnovers have been troublesome with three times more giveaways than takeaways.

Bottom Line: Hanover Area likely finishes on a winning note.

Hazleton Area (5-4) at Abington Heights (5-4)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Hazleton Area’s Dennis Buchman (27-22), 5th year; Abington Heights Joe Repshis (122-93), 19th year

Last Meeting: Hazleton Area 47-19 in 2023

First Meeting: Abington Heights 27-0 in 1999

All-Time Series: Abington Heights 12-4

Scouting Hazleton Area: The Cougars had a disastrous seven minutes vs. Dallas where they surrendered 42 points in a 48-12 loss. They gave up TDs on offense, defense and special teams. The latter was a major issue as it had two blocked punts returned for touchdowns and failed to field a kickoff for another TD. RB Ashton Karlick left early with an injury, but backup RB Xaiver Heck had two long touchdown runs.

Scouting Abington Heights: The Comets locked up a D2-5A playoff spot with a 42-21 win over Scranton, although the postseason was a foregone conclusion beforehand. QB Nick Bradley threw four TD passes and has 20 this season. The running game doesn’t have a standout, but has enough production to add adequate balance. Will probably face a winless team in the district semifinals.

Bottom Line: Hazleton Area needs a win to get a D2/4-6A home playoff game.

Midd-West (0-9) at Holy Redeemer (0-9)

8 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Midd-West’s Jeff Janovich (0-9), 1st year; Redeemer’s Tyson Kelley (7-47), 6th year

Last Meeting: never played

First Meeting: never played

All-Time Series: never played

Scouting Midd-West: The Mustangs lost 76-8 to Mifflinburg for their 27th consecutive loss. They’ve eliminated perennial quality teams from the schedule like Mount Carmel and Selinsgrove, yet the results have been the same. Midd-West has been outscored 433-28 and its last win came Week 2 of the 2022 season.

Scouting Redeemer: The Royals ran their losing streak to 20 games in a 46-14 loss to Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech. RB Wildy Rodriguez injected some life into the running game early, but a quick deficit forced Redeemer to throw 40 times. If a similar offensive balance like early vs. Vo-Tech happens, then the Royals could ended their losing streak.

Bottom Line: The 8 p.m. start is because there’s a soccer game first.

Tunkhannock (3-6) at Berwick (3-6)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Tunkhannock’s Pat Keating (88-47), 2nd year at Tunkhannock, 11th overall; Berwick’s CJ Curry (3-6), 1st year

Last Meeting: Berwick 21-16 in 2021

First Meeting: Tunkhannock 7-6 in 1987

All-Time Series: Berwick 24-1

Scouting Tunkhannock: The Tigers trailed 7-3 entering the fourth quarter vs. Towanda in a 28-3 loss. The defensive effort was commendable for three quarters against an opponent which was averaging 42.6 points in its three previous games. But as the case has been at times this season, Tunkhannock was unable to generate much offense. Although not in the D2-4A playoff just yet, the Tigers seem very likely to grab the final berth.

Scouting Berwick: The Dawgs lost 38-20 to Selinsgrove, but nonetheless clinched a D2-3A playoff berth. RB Ty’Meere Wilkerson continued his tear and reached 1,000 yards rushing for the season. Quite impressive since he had 9 yards rushing through four games. Berwick has all but abandoned passing the ball, rushing 96 times and throwing just four passes in the last two games.

Bottom Line: Berwick’s running game will be the difference.

Wilkes-Barre Area (5-4) at Williamsport (4-5)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: WBA’s Ciro Cinti (102-102) 6th year at WBA, 19th overall; Williamsport’s Mike Pearson (35-47), 3rd year at Williamsport, 8th overall

Last Meeting: WBA 55-14 in 2023

First Meeting: WBA 28-7 in 2019

All-Time Series: WBA 3-2

Scouting WBA: The Wolfpack shut out Crestwood in the second half in a 21-14 victory. They sit atop the D2/4-6A standings, but that could change with a loss here. QB Jake Howe threw two touchdown passes, but the running game has finished with 55 or fewer yards in three of the last four games. The pass defense has been solid recently, but hasn’t faced a strong throwing opponent since Week 4.

Scouting Williamsport: The Millionaires lost 30-26 to Hollidaysburg, which is 8-1, on a last-minute TD for their fifth consecutive loss. However, the schedule has been very tough and they’ve played fairly well for the most part. Hollidaysburg found success throwing the ball, so expect the secondary to be tested again. Williamsport has shuffled three quarterbacks in and out of the lineup.

Bottom Line: The teams could meet again next weekend in the D2/4-6A playoffs.

Wyoming Area (8-1) at Pittston Area (2-7)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Wyoming Area’s Randy Spencer (112-64) 16th year; Pittston Area’s Joe DeLucca (2-7), 1st year

Last Meeting: Wyoming Area 35-14 in 2023

First Meeting: Pittston Area 28-7 in 1967

All-Time Series: Wyoming Area 34-25

Scouting Wyoming Area: The Warriors posted their first shutout in 17 games with a 50-0 win over Nanticoke Area. They’ve scored 50 or more points four times in their six-game winning streak and the offense has amassed over 300 yards in each of those games. One concern, though, is Wyoming Area hasn’t had to play into the fourth quarter in many of those games. From here on out, that is very likely to change.

Scouting Pittston Area: The Patriots trailed 7-3 midway through the fourth quarter before falling 22-10 to Wallenpaupack. They’ve scored just four second-half touchdowns in the last five games combined. Pittston Area was within striking distance in all five games into the fourth quarter against some very good opponents. Locked into the third seed in the D2-5A playoffs.

Bottom Line: Don’t look at the records and rubber-stamp a Wyoming Area win.

Wyo. Valley West (0-9) at Crestwood (4-5)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Valley West’s Bob Stelma (1-18) 2nd year; Crestwood’s Ryan Arcangeli (40-27), 6th year

Last Meeting: Crestwood 17-7 in 2023

First Meeting: Valley West 42-8 in 1981

All-Time Series: Valley West 11-5

Scouting Valley West: The Spartans took an early lead against D2-4A top seed Valley View, but didn’t generate much more offense in the 35-10 loss. The 10 points were their most since a 35-13 loss to Scranton in Week 2. QB Carson Brown threw for a season-high 120 yards, but there was no running game. A win here or a loss by winless West Scranton will very likely mean the D2-5A fourth seed.

Scouting Crestwood: A 21-14 loss to Wilkes-Barre Area means the Comets are in a must-win situation in order to have a shot a the D2-4A playoffs. Plus, they may need some help elsewhere. The defense did a solid job shutting down the run for a fifth consecutive game. The offense, though, couldn’t crack the end zone in the second half after scoring twice in the game’s first 15 minutes.

Bottom Line: Oddly, Valley West might have a better chance of making districts than Crestwood.