After dropping the first four games of the season, Berwick is getting back on track headed into the playoffs.

The Bulldogs closed out the regular season in style, trampling Tunkhannock 55-6 on Friday night at Crispin Field, giving them four wins in the last six games under first-year coach CJ Curry.

Running back Ty’Meere Wilkerson has been the biggest reason for the surge for the Dawgs (4-6), and he didn’t disappoint the home crowd in this one, racking up four more touchdowns while topping 200 yards on the ground once again.

Wilkerson’s first score came on a goal-line plunge from the 1 and he ripped off two long distance scores after that in the first half, scoring from 67 and 85 yards out.

There were plenty of other big plays for Berwick as Ashton Smith and Billy Hanson connected on a 61-yard touchdown pass. Senior offensive lineman Chase Schuckers got in the end zone, lining up at fullback and taking a handoff for a 1-yard score as the Dawgs led 34-0 at halftime.

The defense got in on the scoring after the break as Everett Snyder came up with a pick-six, taking it back 41 yards for the touchdown.

Berwick had already clinched a spot in the District 2 Class 3A bracket and the Tigers (3-7) are expected to join them as the final seed. Both teams would be on the road in next week’s quarterfinals.

WILLIAMSPORT 34, WILKES-BARRE AREA 20

The Wolfpack held a 20-14 lead in the second half but the host Millionaires emphatically ended a five-game losing streak by scoring the final 20 points of the night in the final 3:28 of the game, including two touchdowns in the final minute.

Jamel Bailey tied the score 20-20 with a 3-yard run with 3:28 to play. His 6-yard run gave the Millionaries a 27-20 lead with 40 seconds left. Zion Hughes sealed the win by returning an interception 35 yards for a touchdown with 17 seconds remaining.

Wilkes-Barre Area finished the regular season at 5-5. The Wolfpack had entered the week in first place in the District 2/4 Class 6A standings, looking to lock down homefield advantage.

After Friday night’s games, all four teams in the subregional — WBA, Williamsport, Hazleton Area and Scranton — are 5-5.

ABINGTON HEIGHTS 27, HAZLETON AREA 0

The Cougars trailed just 7-0 at halftime but couldn’t get anything going against the Comets in a shutout loss to close the regular season.

Abington Heights’ first-half touchdown, which proved to be the winning score, came on a 47-yard pass from Nick Bradley to Shawn Theodore.