🔊 Listen to this

With time winding down in regulation, Aidan Kaminski broke a scoreless tie in the 73rd minute to lift Wyoming Valley West boys soccer to a 1-0 victory over Wilkes-Barre Area on Friday in the District 2/4 Class 4A semifinals.

Kaminski scored with 7:37 left in the second half off an assist from Chase Evanofski to power the top-seeded Spartans into the district championship on Tuesday. They will face the winner of Saturday’s West Scranton at Delaware Valley semifinal.

Grayson Ader made seven saves for the shutout. Wolfpack counterpart Joe Egidio kept his team alive with 13 saves as the Spartans held a 26-16 edge in shots.

The season ended for No. 4 seed Wilkes-Barre Area, which edged Williamsport in the quarterfinals. Valley West had a first-round bye.

Dallas 3, Nanticoke Area 0

Abe Hobson-Tomascik finished with a goal and an assist while Carter Brunn and Devon NElson each added a goal as the Mountaineers prevailed in the District 2 Class 3A quarterfinals.

Dallas now awaits the winner of Saturday’s Crestwood at North Pocono game in a semifinal match on Tuesday.

Lake-Lehman 4, Western Wayne 1

Hunter Palka scored two goals as Lake-Lehman defeated Western Wayne in the Class 2A district quarterfinals.

Reilley Kirkutis and Andrew Mathes added a goal each for the Black Knights. Andrew Chapple made six saves.

Lake-Lehman will take on either Tunkhannock or Dunmore on Tuesday in the Class 2A semifinals.

Holy Redeemer 5, Elk Lake 0

Charlie Schaffer and Ayden Hannigan each scored twice to help the Royals roll in their postseason opener in a District 2 Class A quarterfinal.

Schaffer added an assist as No. 2 seed Redeemer controlled play from start to finish, outshooting the Warriors 31-0. An Elk Lake own goal opened the scoring.

The Royals will now host No. 3 Old Forge in Tuesday’s semifinals. The Blue Devils thumped Blue Ridge 8-1 in their quarterfinal match.

Wyoming Seminary 6, MMI Prep 0

Six different players scored for the Blue Knights as Matt Swartz led the way with a goal and two assists in the District 2 Class A quarterfinals.

Sam Rolland, Adrian Rojo, Artur Zelenko, Owen Stratanski and Zack Raklewicz all added goals in the win.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Lake-Lehman 3, Dunmore 0

The host Black Knights opened the playoffs with a tight win in the first set en route to a 27-25, 25-12, 25-11 sweep.

Ella Wilson starred for fourth-seeded Lehman, racking up 21 kills, six assists and six digs. Giolla Biscotto had 20 assists and two kills while Abby Fugok added 10 service points, three aces and 10 digs. Aspen Marchakitus contributed six kills.

The No. 5 Bucks were led by Amanda Dempsey (10 kills, 3 digs, 1 ace), Leena Conte (4 kills, 9 digs) and Katelyn Henry (12 assists, 7 service points, 2 aces).

Up next for Lake-Lehman is a semifinal against No. 1 Holy Redeemer in the second match of a Tuesday doubleheader that begins at 5 p.m. at Redeemer.

COLLEGES

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Scranton 3, Wilkes 0

The host Royals remained unbeaten in Landmark Conference play with a 25-16, 25-13, 25-21 sweep.

Sierra Hines had six kills to lead the Colonels.

BOYS SOCCER

District 2/4 Class 4A Semifinals

Wyoming Valley West 1, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

Wilkes-Barre Area` ` `0`0 — 0

Wyo. Valley West` ` `0`1 — 1

Second Half — 1. WVW, Aidan Kamsinki (Chase Evanofski), 73rd minute.

Shots — WBA 16; WVW 26. Saves — WBA 13 (Joe Egidio); WVW 7 (Grayson Ader). Corners — WBA 3; WVW 9.

District 2 Class 3A Quarterfinals

Dallas 3, Nanticoke Area 0

1. DAL, Carter Brunn; 2. DAL, Devon Nelson; 3. DAL, Abe Hobson-Tomascik. Scoring details not provided.

Shots — NAN 7; DAL 18. Saves — NAN 15; DAL 7; Goalkeeper names not provided. Corners — NAN 3; DAL 6.

District 2 Class 2A Quarterfinals

Lake-Lehman 4, Western Wayne 1

Western Wayne` ` `0`1 — 1

Lake-Lehman` ` `2`2 — 4

First Half — 1. LL Hunter Palka (Greyson Dieffenbacher), 31:06; 2. LL Reilley Kirkutis (Andrew Mathes), 12:55. Second Half — 3. WW Timothy Roberts, 39:03; 4. LL Palka, 37:05; 5. LL Mathes (Miller Mattie), 10:10.

Shots — WW 9, LL 15. Saves — WW 7 (Gage Roberts), LL 6 (Andrew Chapple). Corners — WW 2, LL 6.

District 2 Class A Quarterfinals

Holy Redeemer 5, Elk Lake 0

Elk Lake` ` `0`0 — 0

Holy Redeemer` ` `2`3 — 5

First Half — 1. HR, own goal, 21st minute; 2. HR, Charlie Schaffer, 23rd. Second Half — 3. HR, Ayden Hannigan (Schaffer), 57th; 4. HR, Schaffer, 67th; 5. HR, Hannigan, 71st.

Shots — EL 0; HR 31. Saves — EL 26 (Gage Shupp); HR 0 (Tyler Tarnalicki). Corners — EL 2; HR 7.