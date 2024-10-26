🔊 Listen to this

Mary Lombardi broke a scoreless tie in the second half to send Holy Redeemer through to the District 2 Class A championship game with a 1-0 win over Wyoming Seminary.

Lombardi’s goal, scored at the 4:53 mark of the second half, was assisted by Avery Kozerski.

Goalie Amira Pirrone made five saves in the win while posting her 35th career clean sheet in net, a Wyoming Valley Conference record.

Holy Redeemer will take on Mountain View on Wednesday in the district title match.

Wilkes-Barre Area 1, Delaware Valley 0

It took two halves, two extra periods and a round of penalty kicks, but the Wolfpack were finally able to put away Delaware Valley to reach the Class 4A district title game.

The Wolfpack won the penalty shootout 4-2 to win the match. Angelena Mendola, Addison Corchado, Leah Pryor and Jackie Rico each converted on their chances for Wilkes-Barre Area.

Victoria Luna made 11 saves in regulation and extra time for the Wolfpack.

Wilkes-Barre Area will take on Williamsport in the Class 4A district title match on Wednesday.

Lake-Lehman 4, Nanticoke Area 1

Ashley Hudak scored two goals as Lake-Lehman rolled to a win in the Class 2A district quarterfinals.

Ava Blazes and Kinley Purdy added a goal each, while Blazes and Kiera Lucarino each had an assist.

Emily Duda scored the lone goal for Nanticoke Area. Trojans goalie Olivia Cromer made 18 saves.

Lake-Lehman will play either Honesdale or Western Wayne on Wednesday in the semifinals.

Wyoming Area 6, Old Forge 0

Ella Shepulski scored the first two goals of the game to power the top-seeded Warriors to a win in their playoff opener in the District 2 Class 2A quarterfinals.

Ava Musinski also had two goals for Wyoming Area while Alana Zdancewicz and Frankie Pizano also scored. Abby Francis made three saves for the shutout.

Up next is a semifinal matchup against Scranton Prep as the Warriors will host the Classics at 4:05 p.m. on Wednesday. Prep, the No. 5 seed, blanked No. 4 Mid Valley 2-0 on Saturday.

GIRLS SOCCER

District 2 Class A Semifinals

Holy Redeemer 1, Wyoming Seminary 0

Second Half — 1. HR Mary Lombardi (Avery Kozerski), 4:53.

Shots — SEM 4, HR 8. Saves — SEM 8 (Avery Luksic), HR 5 (Amira Pirrone). Corners — SEM 2, HR 9.

District 2 Class 4A Semifinals

Wilkes-Barre Area 0, Delaware Valley 0

(WBA wins 4-2 on PKs)

Penalties — WBA, Angelena Mendola; Addison Corchado; Leah Pryor; Jackie Rico. DV, Cara Churchill; Kristina Orby.

Shots — DV 11, WBA 16. Saves — DV 16 (Dakota Jordan), WBA 11 (Victoria Luna).

District 2 Class 2A Quarterfinals

Lake-Lehman 4, Nanticoke Area 1

First Half — 1. LL Kinley Purdy (Kiera Lucarino), 31:42; 2. NAN Emily Duda (Natalee Atkins), 17:04; 3. LL Ashley Hudak, 2:48. Second Half — 4. LL Hudak (Ava Blazes), 24:22; 5. LL Blazes, 16:03.

Shots — NAN 1, LL 23. Saves — NAN 18 (Olivia Cromer), LL 1 (Kathryn Morgan). Corners — NAN 1, LL 6.

Wyoming Area 6, Old Forge 0

First Half — 1. WA, Ella Shepulski, 7th minute; 2. WA, Shepulski (Emily Kostik), 16th; 3. WA, Ava Musinski, 40th. Second Half — 4. WA, Alana Zdancewicz, 55th; 5. WA, Frankie Pizano (Julianne Potter), 57th; 6. WA, Musinski (Pizano), 73rd.

Shots — OF 3; WA 36. Saves — OF 30 (Addison Rafalko); WA 3 (Abby Francis). Corners — OF 0; WA 2.