Russell Minor-Shaw threw five touchdown passes, including the go-ahead score with under six minutes to play, and King’s picked up its sixth straight victory with a 42-35 shootout win over FDU-Florham.

The King’s quarterback connected with Ryan McCombs for a 25 yard Monarchs touchdown with 5:49 to play, putting King’s ahead after FDU-Florham rallied from as many as 14 points down to tie the game in the third quarter.

Minor-Shaw ended his day with 288 yards and touchdown passes to five different receivers. He added a sixth touchdown on the ground, and led the Monarchs in rushing with 48 yards.

The first half saw plenty of lead changes and momentum swings, with King’s taking control in the second quarter with 21 straight points, going from down 21-14 to up 35-21 with just 22 seconds remaining in the half.

FDU-Florham managed to drive down and score on a 51 yard field goal to make it 35-24, and the Devils outscored King’s 11-0 in the third quarter to tie the game at 35 heading into the final quarter.

In addition to McCombs, touchdown catches were made by Mike DiGregorio, Kival Clarke, Tony Brinson and Brennan Robinson.

King’s improves to 6-1 on the year with the win, and are in first place in the MAC with a 6-0 record. The Monarchs are back at home next weekend taking on Delaware Valley, who’s just a game behind King’s in the conference standings.

Lebanon Valley 20, Misericordia 9

Misericordia couldn’t get the offense going on Saturday, not scoring a touchdown until the 3:55 mark of the fourth quarter in a loss to Lebanon Valley.

A short field goal in the first quarter put the first points of the day on the board for Misericordia, at that point trailing 7-3. The Cougars wouldn’t get back in the score column again until it was too late, as Lebanon Valley had taken a 20-3 with just a few minutes left to play.

Ronnie Borden threw an eight-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Hoy to score that lone Cougar touchdown, capping off a 17-play, 87-yard drive late in the fourth quarter.

Jacob Hunter led the team in rushing with 55 yards, and also went 10-of-19 as the starting quarterback for 63 yards and two interceptions before Borden came in to replace him.

Lebanon Valley quarterback Braden Bohannon proved to be a dual threat against the Cougars defense, throwing for 117 yards and a touchdown while adding 129 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Misericordia drops to 3-4 on the year and 2-4 in the MAC. The Cougars had won two in a row prior to Saturday’s loss, and they’ll look to get back in the win column next weekend against Eastern University.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Misericordia 3, DeSales 0

The sixth-ranked Cougars clinched a berth in the MAC Freedom tournament and remained unbeaten in conference play with Saturday’s win.

Haleigh Wintersteen, Brenna Field and Caitlin Somerville each scored for Misericordia, who improved to 13-1-2 overall on the year.

FIELD HOCKEY

Misericordia 4, FDU-Florham 3

Ava Cirigliano scored the game-winner in the final minute of regulation as the Cougars earned a league win on the road.

Lily Metress, Emily Ervin and Ellie Hershey also had goals in the win.

MEN’S SOCCER

Misericordia 0, DeSales 0

Misericordia played to their third scoreless draw of the year on the road at DeSales.

Santino Jannotte posted a clean sheet and made six saves for the Cougars.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

William Paterson 3, Misericordia 1

The Cougars had their eight-match win streak snapped in a non-conference road loss.

Cassandra Genduso had nine kills and two blocks while Jennifer Nicometo had eight kills.

Albright 3, King’s 0

The Monarchs fell in straight sets to Albright on the road. Set scores were 25-12, 25-12 and 25-19.

Milena Oberle led the team with seven kills. Ashely Webber had nine assists.

Wilkes drops two

The Colonels lost twice at a tri-match, falling 3-0 to host Drew and 3-1 to Arcadia.

Drew won the opener 25-18, 25-19, 25-23. Jenna Baron had nine kills for Wilkes.

Sierra Hines had 13 kills and three blocks to lead the Colonels againt Arcadia in a 25-14, 25-22, 15-25, 25-19 decision.

GOLF

Wilkes at fall preview

Cole Jungwirth led three Colonels competing at the Landmark Conference Fall Preview, shooting 80 to sit in 22nd place after the first day of the men’s tournament.

On the women’s side, Wilkes was in seventh place in the team standings with Kyleen McCance sitting in ninth overall with an 86.

The event continues Sunday at Shawnee Golf Course.

SWIMMING

King’s at quad meet

The Monarchs men lost three matchups in a trip to Widener, falling 213-30 to the hosts, 173-44 to Hodd and 190-40 to Messiah.

On the women’s side, the Monarchs lost 216-13 to Widener, 166-17 to Hood and 216-13 to Messiah.