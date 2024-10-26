🔊 Listen to this

With deer becoming increasingly active, and daylight-saving time soon to put more vehicles on the road during the hours when deer move most, the Pennsylvania Game Commission this week is advising motorists to slow down and stay alert.

Deer become more active in autumn with the lead-up to their fall breeding season, commonly referred to as the “rut.” Around this time, many yearling bucks disperse from the areas in which they were born and travel, sometimes several dozen miles, to find new ranges. Meanwhile, adult bucks more often are cruising their home ranges in search of does, and they sometimes chase the does they encounter.

When daylight-saving time ends Nov. 3, there also will be increased vehicular traffic between dusk and dawn — the peak hours for deer activity.

“As the rut approaches, whitetails are ramping up their activity levels and expanding their home ranges,” said Game Commission Executive Director Steve Smith. “We would like to encourage all drivers to be extra mindful of intensified deer movement this time of year.”

Data from around the country indicates Pennsylvania drivers face some of the highest risks of a vehicle collision with a deer or other large animal. A recent report shows Pennsylvania led the country in animal-collision insurance claims in the fiscal year 2023-24. Meanwhile, Pennsylvania drivers, according to the report, have a 1-in-61 chance of a vehicular accident involving a big game animal – one of the highest rates nationwide.

Drivers can reduce their chances of collisions with deer by staying alert and better understanding deer behavior. Just paying close attention while driving on stretches marked with “Deer Crossing” signs can make a difference.

Deer often travel in groups and walk single file. So even if one deer successfully crosses the road in front of a driver, it doesn’t mean the threat is over. Another could be right behind it.

A driver who hits a deer with a vehicle is not required to report the accident to the Game Commission. If the deer dies, only Pennsylvania residents may claim the carcass. To do so, they can call the Game Commission at 1-833-PGC-HUNT or 1-833-PGC-WILD and an agency dispatcher will collect the information needed to provide a free permit number, which the caller should write down.

A resident must call within 24 hours of taking possession of the deer. A passing Pennsylvania motorist also may claim the deer, if the person whose vehicle hit it doesn’t want it.

Those taking possession of road-killed deer also are advised of rules related to Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) that prohibit the removal of high-risk deer parts – essentially the head and backbone – from any Disease Management Area (DMA) or Established Area (EA). Those parts must be removed before the deer is transported outside a DMA or EA. For maps of these areas, the complete list of high-risk parts and other information on CWD, visit pgc.pa.gov.

If a deer is struck by a vehicle, but not killed, drivers are urged to maintain their distance because some deer might recover and move on.

However, if a deer does not move on, or poses a public safety risk, drivers are encouraged to report the incident to the Game Commission or another law-enforcement agency.

If the deer must be put down, the Game Commission will direct the proper person to do so.

To report a dead deer for removal from state roads, motorists can call the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation at 1-800-FIX-ROAD.

DCNR’s Bureau of Forestry warning

residents of increased risk of wildfires

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) this week is urging Pennsylvanians to exercise caution when burning outdoors to prevent wildfires.

While Pennsylvania saw heavy rain and flooding from summer hurricanes, recent dry conditions, paired with sunny days, unseasonably warm temperatures, and low humidity, have heightened wildfire risk.

Human activity causes 99% of wildfires in Pennsylvania, leading to the destruction of thousands of acres of state and private woodlands each year.

Wildfires require specific conditions to ignite:

• An available fuel source, like dried grass or leaves.

• Dry conditions, including low relative humidity.

• An ignition source – a way for the fire to start.

DCNR advises those lighting fires at home or campsites to keep combustible items at least 10 feet away. A rake or shovel, along with water, should be readily available to fully extinguish embers.

Officials also recommend checking DCNR’s website for elevated fire risk alerts.

DCNR’s Bureau of Forestry offers the following safety tips:

• Clear the area around the fire site before lighting.

• Keep fires small and never leave them unattended.

• Consider the conditions: avoid starting fires if it’s warm, dry, or windy, and clear the surrounding area of leaves and other combustibles.

• Keep a water source (bucket or hose) and rake nearby to control any escaping embers.

• When finished, douse the fire with water until all ashes are cold to the touch.

Remember, a single spark can ignite a wildfire, risking your safety and that of others.

As Smokey Bear says, “Only YOU can prevent wildfires!”

Visit DCNR’s website for more information about wildfire prevention in Pennsylvania.

Eagle watch bus tour tickets

available now for winter 2025

Learn about eagles and their habitat!

Join the Delaware Highlands Conservancy and take a scenic drive on a heated bus throughout the Upper Delaware River region while you look for and learn about eagles and their habitat.

Tours will begin at the Conservancy’s Winter Field Office inside the Zane Grey Museum in Lackawaxen.

Seats are limited. Advance reservations are required.

• $25 for Conservancy members.

• $35 for non-members; kids under 12 free.

• Make reservations now — become a Conservancy member

• Dress warmly in layers and wear waterproof boots. Bring binoculars, snacks, and a camera.

Snow dates are the Sundays immediately following.

Note: Refunds are not issued for trips unless the trip is cancelled due to weather on both Saturday and Sunday. No refunds for cancelled reservations or no-shows.

Join us as an Eagle Watch volunteer and help visitors have a great eagle-watching experience! Training for new and returning volunteers is scheduled for Dec. 14.

PFBC encourages anglers and boaters

to safely enjoy fall and winter activities

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) this week encouraged anglers and boaters to take advantage of the many fall and winter fishing and boating opportunities available across the Commonwealth and reminded everyone to make safety a priority while enjoying the water.

Board Vice President and District 2 Commissioner John Mahn, Jr. reminded anglers and boaters about the annual cold weather life jacket requirement that begins on Nov. 1, 2024, and lasts through April 30, 2025.

“Especially during this early portion of the cold weather months, when many people are still active with the scenic fall foliage as a backdrop to their fishing and boating adventures, we want safety to be top-of-mind,” said Mahn. “I encourage you to spend time along your favorite river, lake, or stream, go for a paddle, and enjoy some of the best fishing of the year for bass, walleye, catfish, wild and stocked trout, and steelhead that are beginning their annual run on the Lake Erie tributaries. This winter, many anglers will seek ice fishing opportunities while others will enjoy some waterfowl hunting from a boat. Wherever you go, and however you enjoy the water and ice, have fun. If there is one thing you remember — please wear your life jacket. It’s the law this time of year on all kayaks, canoes, and boats under 16 feet.”

In his report to the Board, Executive Director Tim Schaeffer reminded the public that the application period remains open for the PFBC’s popular Boating Facility Grant Program. Applications for the program are due by Nov. 30, 2024. Information about the program, including application materials, can be found on the PFBC website Fishandboat.com.