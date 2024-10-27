🔊 Listen to this

The field was set Sunday for the high school football playoffs this weekend involving District 2 teams.

All games are 7 p.m. Friday except for the District 2 Class 2A semifinal Dunmore at Susquehanna, which is 1 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets for all games will be through Hometown Ticketing, which is available on the District 2 website piaad2.org.

Tickets for games in Class A through Class 5A are $6 for adults and students. Children under 5 and adults over 65 are admitted for free, but proof of age is required if over 65.

Tickets for 6A games between two District 2 teams are the same as above. Tickets for 6A and A games between a District 2 team and an opponent from either District 4 (6A) or District 11 (A) are $7 for adults and $4 for students or adults 62 or older.

Here are is the playoff schedule:

• D2/4-6A: The semifinals will be No. 4 Scranton (5-5) at No. 1 Wilkes-Barre Area (5-5) and No. 3 Hazleton Area (5-5) at No. 2 Williamsport (5-5).

The championship game is 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the higher seed.

• D2-5A: The semifinals are No. 4 Wyoming Valley West (0-10) at No. 1 Abington Heights (6-4) and No. 3 Pittston Area (2-8) at No. 2 Delaware Valley (5-5).

The championship game is 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the higher seed.

• D2-4A: The semifinals are No. 4 Crestwood (5-5) at No. 1 Valley View (9-1) and No. 3 Honesdale (6-4) at No. 2 Dallas (7-3).

The championship game is 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the higher seed.

• D2-3A: The quarterfinals will be No. 8 Tunkhannock (3-7) at No. 1 Scranton Prep (9-1) at Dunmore High School, No. 7 Berwick (4-6) at No. 2 Western Wayne (9-1), No. 6 Carbondale Area (6-4) at No. 3 Wyoming Area (9-1) and No. 5 Lake-Lehman (6-4) at No. 4 Mid Valley (7-3).

The semifinals are 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the higher seed. The Berwick/Western Wayne winner plays the Carbondale Area/Wyoming Area winner. The Tunkhannock/Prep winner plays the Lehman/Mid Valley winner.

The championship game is 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at the higher seed.

• D2-2A: The semifinals are No. 4 Lakeland (3-7) at No. 1 Riverside (9-1) and No. 3 Dunmore (4-6) at No. 2 Susquehanna (6-4).

The championship game is 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the higher seed.

• D2/11-A: The semifinals are No. 4 Nativity BVM (6-4) at No. 1 Lackawanna Trail (9-1) and No. 3 Marian Catholic (6-4) at No. 2 Tri-Valley (6-4).

The championship game is 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the higher seed.

Lackawanna Trail is also the District 2 Class A champion because it was the only District 2 team to qualify for the subregional.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Three District 2 teams qualified for Eastern Conference championship games. Both games are expected to be 7 p.m. Friday.

Holy Cross (3-7) is at Old Forge (4-6) in the Class A/2A title game. North Pocono (4-6) will host Hamburg (6-4) in the Class 4A title game.