The Wyoming Valley Striders hosted their 37th Annual Fall Trail 5.5 Mile Run Sunday at Frances Slocum State Park, where runners enjoyed a sunny and cool day, a refreshing change from last year’s dreary rain.

Among the highlights of the event was Patti Turissini, 72, from Middleburg, who secured her third consecutive Fall Trail Run win, marking her fourth overall victory.

Turissini finished three minutes ahead of second-place finisher and top male, Sean Robbins, 55, from Dallas.

Patti’s impressive WVS fall trail run credentials include wins in 2020, 2022, 2023, and 2024, as well as being the top female in 2015 and 2016. In addition to her fall trail run successes, Patti has also claimed victory in the WVS spring race five times.

Returning to the WVS running scene, Robbins also shined, finishing as the top male and second overall. His notable WVS fall trail run achievements include being the overall winner in 2019 and 2021 and the top male in 2020, as well as excelling as the top male in the spring 2022 race.

The event attracted 64 entries, with 56 finishers taking on the unique age-group graded format. This year’s weather — a pleasant 50 degrees — contributed to a lively atmosphere, as runners took advantage of the staggered start, designed to have most participants finish around the same time while allowing older runners to begin first.

Among the younger participants, 13-year-olds Danny J. Houssock from Plymouth and Cash Harrison from Forty Fort made a mark, finishing 6th and 12th, respectively, with a notable 15:59 minute handicap.

The top 15 finishers received medals for their efforts.

The Wyoming Valley Striders’ final two races of the year, the 20K Run and 5K, will take place on Nov. 10 at the Susquehanna Warrior Trail in Shickshinny.

Runners are encouraged to preregister online at the Wyoming Valley Striders website before the deadline.