🔊 Listen to this

Ava McConnell is hugged by Alyse Wanchisen (17) after Crestwood’s third goal of the night against Dallas as Alex Geiger comes over to join in the celebration in the District 2 Class A championship.

Crestwood’s Alyse Wanchisen gets ready to send the ball against Dallas in the second quarter.

PLAINS TWP. – Whether she was going with a reverse stick into the far top corner or the more conventional forehead shot, skimming along the turf inside the near post, Crestwood’s Alyse Wanchisen made it clear Monday night that she could deliver shots with velocity and accuracy.

Wanchisen used those approaches to score the first and last goals and she added another in between as part of the natural hat trick that lifted Crestwood over Dallas 3-0 in the District 2 Class 2A field hockey championship game at Wilkes-Barre Area.

“That’s Alyse’s forte,” Crestwood coach Amanda Tredinnick said of the game’s first goal. “She loves to go reverse. Sometimes we advise against it, but a lot of times she’s money, so we try to let her play as free as possible as long as she’s doing so responsibly.”

Wanchisen’s scoring exploits in what was technically the District 2-4 Subregional final send Crestwood (19-2) into the Nov. 5 PIAA state tournament opener against the third-place team from the District 3-6 Subregional.

Dallas (16-4-1) also goes to the state playoffs where it will face the second-place team from the District 3-6 Subregional.

The WVC Division 2 champion Mountaineers managed to send the ball across the midfield line to their offensive half of the field for less than 2½ of the 30 minutes of the first half. They never entered the circle during that time.

By controlling the midfield and maintaining possession, Crestwood held Dallas without a shot and to just two penalty corners, one of which came in the first half.

“A lot of times, midfielders don’t get enough credit,” Tredinnick said of the combination of Allie Myers, Alex Geiger and Stella Janosczyk. “They worked their butts off for us tonight and it really showed. They made our forwards look good, as they usually do just about every night.

“We can’t ask for anything more out of them.”

Crestwood got off 10 shots in the first quarter, but could not score Dallas goalie Davyn Bonvie, who made six of her 19 saves in those first 15 minutes.

“She’s very mobile,” Wanchisen said. “But, we know she goes down. We just had to try to get it up and over and take shots quick and get to rebounds quick.”

Crestwood broke through on its first shot of the second quarter, 12:32 before halftime. She scored with the reverse stick shot from the left side.

“Normally, I get told to try to go forehand and I probably should most of the time,” Wanchisen said. “I had the shot. I’m confident in it and it went top corner.

The Comets increased the lead to 2-0 with 7:07 left in the half.

Ava McDonnell stole a pass as Dallas tried to work the ball up its left sideline to get out of its own defensive end.

McDonnell quickly got moving, dribbling toward the cage and at an angle. Wanchisen moved into position to get off a one-timer for a two-goal lead.

“Ava and I connect very well,” Wanchisen said. “She’s been playing for a lot of years and has really good stick work.

“I saw her doing her stick work so I just knew she was going to set it to the right place. I just got to the stroke mark and I was able to send it in quick.”

Bonvie stopped the next 13 shots that got to her before Crestwood scored in the last two minutes. McDonnell received the penalty corner insert at the top of the circle and slipped a pass to her left to for a Wanchisen one-timer.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Mountain View 3, MMI Prep 0

MMI Prep was eliminated from the Class A district playoffs with a semifinal sweep at the hands of Mountain View.

Set scores were 25-9, 25-8 and 25-15 for Mountain View.

Alexa Fazio had five kills and four service points for the Preppers.

Mountain View will face the winner of Lackawanna Trail and Susquehanna on Wednesday in the District 2 Class A championship match.

Field Hockey

District 2 Class 3A Championship

Crestwood 3, Dallas 0

Dallas`0`0`0`0—`0

Crestwood`0`2`0`1—`3

First Quarter — None. Second Quarter – 2, CR, Alyse Wanchisen 12:32; 2, CR, Wanchisen (Ava McDonnell) 7:06. Third Quarter – None. Fourth Quarter – 3, CR, Wanchisen (McDonnell).

Shots at goal — DAL 0, CR 27. Goalie saves — DAL 19 (Davyn Bonvie), CR 0. Penalty corners — DAL 2, CR 18.