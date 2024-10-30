🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — Despite a decided advantage in shots on goal through three quarters, Wyoming Valley West found itself holding tenuously to a one-goal lead and in need of some insurance.

When in need, the Spartans turned to Laila Zdancewicz. As she’s done throughout her entire field hockey career, Zdancewicz delivered.

The senior captain scored in the fourth quarter to help lock up a second straight District 2 title for the Spartans, holding off Hazleton Area 3-1 in the Class 3A championship game at Wilkes-Barre Area on Tuesday.

Already with an assist on the game’s first goal and several quality shots to her credit, Zdancewicz received a clean pass from Addison Marcin, rolled to her right to gain separation and went low to beat Hazleton Area goalie Gretchen Darr.

In a showdown between two strong defenses, the goal essentially put the district championship on ice for Wyoming Valley West.

“We felt very confident (after the goal) with the cushion that we had,” Zdancewicz said after the game. “We knew we had it.”

It was only a matter of time before Zdancewicz broke through, given that the forward was at the center of a Valley West attack that put 29 shots on goal, pressuring the Hazleton Area defense from the jump.

The Spartans took a 1-0 lead in the first quarter after Zdancewicz’s shot attempt, coming off of a penalty corner, was redirected just enough by Riley Dwyer to find the back of the cage.

The lead grew to 2-0 after Ava Mullery scored early in the third with an assist from Kiana Mahle, but Hazleton Area gave themselves a shot of life not soon after.

Freshman forward Bella Boyle, coming off a hat trick and a game-winner in the Cougar’s double-overtime semifinal win, flipped a pop-up over the outstretched frame of Valley West goalie Kaylah Sewell, pulling Hazleton Area to within a goal.

Suddenly, a game that had been all Wyoming Valley West to that point felt a lot more wide open.

For the rest of the third quarter, and some of the early action in the fourth, the Cougars looked primed to add another. But the defense of the Spartans held firm, keeping the lead intact while their own offense regrouped.

“We have a very composed defensive line, who knows their talents and knows their strengths,” Zdancewicz said. “They don’t doubt themselves.”

With just under nine minutes to play, the cushion that the Spartans were searching for arrived. Zdancewicz gave them a 3-1 lead, and Valley West rode out the remainder of the clock without much issue, storming the field when the clock hit all zeroes to celebrate another district title.

The Spartans will get their state playoff run started on Tuesday. They’ll be taking on the fifth-place finisher from the District 1/12 subregional.

District 2 Class 3A Championship

Wyoming Valley West 3, Hazleton Area 1

Hazleton Area`0`0`1`0 — 1

Wyo. Valley West`1`0`1`1 — 3

First Quarter — 1. WVW Riley Dwyer (Laila Zdancewicz), 7:16. Third Quarter — 2. WVW Ava Mullery (Kiana Mahle), 11:57; 3. HAZ Bella Boyle (Meadow Pavlick), 5:57. Fourth Quarter — 4. WVW Zdancewicz (Addison Marcin), 8:44.

Shots — HAZ 7, WVW 29. Saves — HAZ 17 (Gretchen Darr), WVW 4 (Kaylah Sewell). Corners — HAZ 3, WVW 6.