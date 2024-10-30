🔊 Listen to this

Holy Redeemer and Berwick will both have a shot at winning a district girls volleyball championship.

The Royals defeated Lake-Lehman 3-1 in the District 2 Class 2A semifinals on Tuesday while Berwick came through with a 3-0 sweep of Crestwood in the Class 3A semifinals.

Both teams will play for their respective titles in a Thursday doubleheader at Wilkes. No. 1 seed Redeemer will face No. 2 Western Wayne for the 2A crown at 5 p.m. The 3A final will begin 30 minutes after that match as the No. 2 Bulldogs take on No. 1 North Pocono.

The Royals beat the Black Knights 25-20, 24-26, 25-14, 25-19 while the Bulldogs defeated the Comets 25-21, 25-17, 25-20.

Redeemer was powered by 25 kills by Bella Boylan, who added two blocks, two assists and 11 digs.

Other major contributions came from Abby Williams (17 kills, 7 digs, 7 service points), Megan Albrecht (41 assists, 8 digs, 2 blocks), Brooke Kroptavich (16 service points, 1 block, 1 dig), Gracie Griffin (11 digs, 3 assists) and Gillian Parsons (6 kills, 2 blocks, 1 assist, 2 digs).

For Lake-Lehman, Ella Wilson turned in 17 kills, 11 assists and six digs. Giolla Biscotto added six service points, four kills and 15 assists while Keira Middleton had one ace, four service points and six kills.

In 3A, Berwick was led by Angie Colone (15 digs, 5 kills), Julia Rauch (17 assists, 8 digs, 4 kills), Faith Matash (6 digs), Grace Robbins had (6 kills, 4 digs, 4 aces, 6 service points), Lea Adamo (2 blocks), Taylor Riera-Gomez (4 kills, 1 ace, 7 service points), Isabelle May (3 kills), Makayla Brown (6 digs, 3 aces, 7 service points) and Zoey Force (4 digs, 1 ace, 6 service points).

In the other semifinals, North Pocono swept Abington Heights in 3A while Western Wayne pulled out a 3-2 win over Blue Ridge in 2A.

BOYS SOCCER

Redeemer, Sem advance

Max Mohutsky’s overtime goal sent Holy Redeemer through to the Class A final, defeating Old Forge 2-1 in the semis.

The goal, scored at the 9:35 mark in extra time, was assisted by Ayden Hannigan. Hannigan scored in the second half to tie the match 1-1, with an assist from Frank Klimovitz.

Miguel Vega scored for Old Forge.

Holy Redeemer will play Wyoming Seminary in the Class A district championship on Thursday. The Blue Knights also pulled out a narrow victory in the semifinals, edging Mountain View 4-3.

The title game is set for 6 p.m. at Wyoming Seminary.

COLLEGES

MEN’S SOCCER

Misericordia 2, Arcadia 1

Trailing late in the second half, the Cougars scored twice in the final 5:02 to clinch a spot in the MAC Freedom tournament.

Drew Weaver tied the game in the 85th minute and Richard Billings scored the winner in the 89th with 1:19 left in regulation.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Misericordia 3, Arcadia 0

The Cougars are headed to the MAC Freedom tournament after a 25-18, 25-15, 25-22 sweep.

Jennifer Nicometo led the Cougars with 12 kills and Cassandra Genduso had 11 kills and three aces. Meghan Peters had 10 kills and two aces while Jessica Cleveland had seven digs and four aces.

Jenna Schuda had 33 assists and Keira McCaffrey added three blocks.

Stevens 3, King’s 0

The Monarchs are still looking for their first MAC Freedom win after losing in a sweep to Stevens University.

Set scores were 25-16, 25-12 and 25-14 for Stevens.

FIELD HOCKEY

Drew 4, Wilkes 1

Wilkes dropped its season finale on the road, finishing the year 3-15 and 1-8 in Landmark Conference games.

Emma Lautenbacher scored the lone goal for Wilkes.

Boys Soccer

District 2 Class A Semifinals

Holy Redeemer 2, Old Forge 1 (OT)

First Half — 1. OF Miguel Vega, 1:10. Second Half — 1. HR Ayden Hannigan (Frank Klimovitz), 23:46. Overtime — 1. HR Max Mohutsky (Hannigan), 9:35.

Shots — OF 8, HR 9. Saves — OF 6 (Joe Distasi), HR 7 (Tyler Tarnalicki). Corners — OF 2, HR 7.