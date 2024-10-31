🔊 Listen to this

Holy Redeemer’s Elyse Kunec passes the ball in the second half as Mountain View players move in.

Holy Redeemer’s Avery Kozerski controls the ball as Mountain View’s Vivian Sedlak moves in during the second half.

Holy Redeemer’s Mary Lombardi moves the ball past Mountain View’s Rhys Evans in the second half.

Holy Redeemer’s Lia Limongelli goes to the ball as Mountain View’s Rhys Evans prepares to throw her hip into her during the first half.

FORTY FORT — No matter the opponent, no matter the classification: championship soccer is in Holy Redeemer’s DNA.

The Royals took control early and never wavered against Mountain View on Wednesday, cruising to a District 2 Class A title with a 5-0 win over Mountain View.

It’s the fourth district title in a row for Holy Redeemer, winning the previous three at the 2A level before moving to Class A this season. For the Royals’ seniors, the win completes a 4-for-4 run through the district playoffs for their careers.

“We wanted this so bad, we started this district legacy four years ago,” said senior captain Avery Kozerski, who had a goal in Wednesday’s victory while helping lock down the midfield for Redeemer. “We were so pumped to be able to win it all four years.”

Fellow senior Mary Lombardi also scored for the Royals, giving her team a jump start out of halftime. With the ball at her feet, Lombardi created some space, got the ball on her right foot and delivered a strike.

“I was excited, pumped up, woke up ready to play this game,” Lombardi said.

Holy Redeemer got out to a fast start, taking the lead just over five minutes into the contest.

Lia Limongelli did the honors for the Royals, running down a through ball from Emily Werner and beating the goalie with a well-placed shot to the top of the net.

Kozerski scored at the 21:37 mark, and the Royals took a 2-0 lead into halftime.

With the way the Royals’ defense and goalie Amira Pirrone have looked this year, that lead was already going to be tough to overcome for Mountain View — and it allowed the Redeemer offense to play with some freedom knowing they had the advantage.

“They know they have a lot of freedom to play loose up there,” Holy Redeemer coach Robert Hughes said. “The defense and Amira, this is her 36th career shutout … what a player she’s been.”

Lombardi scored to open up the second half, pushing Mountain View further to the brink. The Eagles had one real extended stretch of offense in the second half, including two corner kicks in quick succession, but the Royals defense proved unflappable in clearing out both chances.

Two goals in a span of three minutes from Werner and Elyse Kunec later in the half shut the door on Mountain View, and wrapped up another district title for Holy Redeemer.

The shutout was the third clean sheet in a row for Pirrone and the Royals’ in these district playoffs.

Holy Redeemer will travel for the first round of the PIAA Class A girls soccer tournament, taking on District 11 champion Moravian Academy on Tuesday.

District 2 Class A Championship

Holy Redeemer 5, Mountain View 0

Mountain View` ` `0`0 — 0

Holy Redeemer` ` `2`3 — 5

First Half — 1. HR Lia Limongelli (Emily Werner), 34:20; 2. HR Avery Kozerski (Bella Bennett), 21:37. Second Half — 3. HR Lombardi, 37:11; 4. HR Werner, 13:44; 5. HR Elyse Kunec (Limongelli), 11:06.

Shots — MT 4, HR 10. Saves — MT 5 (Emily Trichillo), HR 3 (Amira Pirrone). Corners — MT 5, HR 4.