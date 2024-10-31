🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — Williamsport had a strong offensive attack Wednesday night.

Wilkes-Barre Area had something much more important — the only goal.

Leah Pryor scored with a tick under 12 minutes remaining in the first half and the Wolfpack held off several Williamsport surges for a 1-0 victory in the District 2/4 Class 4A girls soccer championship game.

WBA (13-6-1) won its first district girls soccer title in the program’s six-year history. Up next for the Wolfpack is a PIAA 4A state game Tuesday against the District 1 fourth seed, either Downingtown West (19-3) or Garnet Valley (19-2).

“Very nerve-racking,” WBA coach Desiree Kriedler said. “They are a very good team, a very talented team. We knew it was going to be a battle when we looked at their record compared to our record and the different teams they played and the teams we played that were similar.

“We knew we had to come out physical and be first to the ball. … We knew it wasn’t going to be easy.”

Pryor scored with 11:59 left in the first half, launching a 35-yard shot that tucked inside the upper right of the goal.

Williamsport (10-11) had the better scoring opportunities throughout the game. The Millionaires had a 13-8 shot advantage and had seven corner kicks to three by the Wolfpack. Several shots, though, weren’t on target as WBA keeper Victoria Luna posted the shutout with five saves.

Williamsport’s Jaelynn Helmrich just missed with a header and Mylee Bennett had a shot hit off the crossbar of the football goalpost just before Pryor scored.

“We were missing one of our starters, Lela Giardina,” WBA defender Angelena Mendola said. “She was out with a concussion, but we managed. Katie Tarnalicki and Lizzy Pachucki did a great job back there as well as Lily Sopkie. Got to every ball. We had some great slide tackles.”

Williamsport’s attack, though, would funnel inside often once the Millionaires crossed midfield. That kept the danger of crossing passes from the flanks to a minimum.

Williamsport’s Deborah Shultz tested the defense with a couple long shot about 11 minutes into the second half. Both sailed high. WBA’s Jordan Prushinski headed away another threat in the final five minutes.

“It was really scary actually,” Pryor said. “You look at the clock and you think you only have 10 minutes left, but it just moves so slow. You’re really just trying to push it out to the last minute and luckily we got there.”

WBA moved to Wednesday’s game with a shootout victory over defending champion Delaware Valley.

District 2/4 Class 4A Championship

Wilkes-Barre Area 1, Williamsport 0

Williamsport` ` `0`0 — 0

Wilkes-Barre Area` ` `1`0 — 1

First Half: 1. WBA, Leah Pryor 28:01.

Shots: WIL 13, WBA 8. Saves: WIL 2 (Chloe Pennings), WBA 5 (Victoria Luna). Corners: WIL 7, WBA 3.