Lake-Lehman’s defense kept Honesdale off the scoreboard, the Black Knights advancing to the Class 2A girls soccer district championship with a 3-0 win over the Hornets.

Crestwood, meanwhile, went on the road and defeated Abington Heights 2-1 to reach the Class 3A title game.

Ashley Hudak, Kinley Purdy and Hannah Chipego scored a goal each for second-seeded Lake-Lehman. Mia Stillarty, Ava Blazes and Grace Martin chipped in with assists.

Kathryn Morgan came up with five saves for the shutout.

The Black Knights will take on Scranton Prep on Friday in the Class 2A district championship match.

The fifth-seeded Classics posted their second straight road win in the tournament, knocking out No. 1 Wyoming Area 5-0 in the other semifinal.

Jenna Hillebrand and Cecelia Haggerty each scored two goals to lead Prep.

In Class 3A, it was Ella Brady who scored the game-winner for No. 3 Crestwood to eliminate No. 2 Abington Heights.

Sarah Kondraski scored in the first half to help lift Crestwood into Friday’s Class 3A finals for a matchup against No. 1 Valley View. The Cougars narrowly edged No. 5 Dallas 1-0 in their semifinal.

COLLEGES

FIELD HOCKEY

Stevens 3, Misericordia 2

It took two overtimes, but Stevens was able to put away Misericordia on Tuesday night.

Abigail O’Donnell and Madison Blauch scored a goal each for the Cougars.

GIRLS SOCCER

District 2 Class 2A Semifinals

Lake-Lehman 3, Honesdale 0

Honesdale` ` `0`0 — 0

Lake-Lehman` ` `1`2 — 3

First Half — 1. LL, Ashley Hudak (Mia Stillarty), 15:43. Second Half — 2. LL, Kinley Purdy (Ava Blazes), 31:28; 3. LL, Hannah Chipego (Grace Martin), 11:13.

Shots — HON 5, LL 13. Saves — HON 10 (Natalie Goldstein), LL 5 (Kathryn Morgan). Corners — HON 2, LL 8.