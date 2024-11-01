🔊 Listen to this

Hazleton Area (5-5) at Williamsport (5-5)

D2/4 Class 6A Semifinals

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Hazleton Area’s Dennis Buchman (27-23), 5th year; Williamsport’s Mike Pearson (36-47), 3rd year at Williamsport, 8th overall

Last Meeting: Williamsport 23-6 in Week 2

First Meeting: Hazleton Area 21-14 in 2000

All-Time Series: Tied 18-18

Scouting Hazleton Area: The Cougars were shut out for the first time in 20 games in a 27-0 loss to Abington Heights. They’ve lost three of their last four games after a four-game winning streak. The running game took a step backwards. The defense kept Hazleton Area in the game for three quarters.

Scouting Williamsport: The Millionaires scored three TDs in the final four minutes to defeat Wilkes-Barre Area 34-20. The victory allowed them to secure a home playoff game. Senior QB Elijah Way is closing in on 1,000 yards passing and is a threat with his legs. Senior RB Kahyear Whaley leads the running game.

What’s Next: The winner plays the Scranton at Wilkes-Barre Area winner.

Bottom Line: Closer than Week 2, but probably another Williamsport win.

Scranton (5-5) at Wilkes-Barre Area (5-5)

D2/4 Class 6A Semifinals

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Scranton’s Steve Shumbres (31-40), 7th year; WBA’s Ciro Cinti (102-103) 6th year at WBA, 19th overall

Last Meeting: Scranton 35-27 in 2023

First Meeting: Scranton 37-28 in 2019

All-Time Series: WBA 3-2

Scouting Scranton: The Knights started the season 4-0, but the offense faltered at times after that. They enter of a 45-7 loss to Delaware Valley. RBs Memphis Shotto and Reece Whitman are dual threats who can catch the ball out of the backfield. Two victories have come against winless teams and another vs. a one-win team.

Scouting WBA: The Wolfpack gave up three TDs in the final four minutes in a 34-20 loss to Williamsport, but managed to hold on to the top seed. They had three turnovers, most since the season opener. While WBA has been able to pass this season, the running game has struggled in several games.

What’s Next: The winner plays the Hazleton Area at Williamsport winner.

Bottom Line: Like the D2/4-6A race has been all season, the outcome is unpredictable.

Pittston Area (2-8) at Delaware Valley (5-5)

D2 Class 5A Semifinals

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Pittston Area’s Joe DeLucca (2-8), 1st year; Keith Olsommer (189-108), 26th year

Last Meeting: Delaware Valley 42-7 in 2023

First Meeting: Delaware Valley 41-0 in 2020

All-Time Series: Delaware Valley 2-0

Scouting Pittston Area: The Patriots’ 28-0 loss to Wyoming Area was similar to other setbacks this season. They held their own for awhile, trailing 7-0 at halftime, but were unable to generate much offense. The running failed to crack 100 yards for a third consecutive game. The offense finished with under 200 yards for a fourth time.

Scouting Del Val: Ignore Del Val’s record. The Warriors lost their first four games, including two by one possession, and since then have been on a roll. QB Logan Olsommer has thrown for over 1,000 yards and RB Mike Iuzzolino has over 1,000 on the ground. Peaking at the right time.

What’s Next: The winner plays the Valley West at Abington Heights winner.

Bottom Line: If Del Val gets to three TDs, it will be tough for Pittston Area to pull off an upset.

Wyo. Valley West (0-10) at Abington Heights (7-3)

D2 Class 5A Semifinals

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Valley West’s Bob Stelma (1-19), 2nd year; Abington Heights’ Joe Repshis (123-93), 19th year

Last Meeting: Valley West 21-17 in 2021

First Meeting: Valley West 7-6 in 1996

All-Time Series: Valley West 14-9

Scouting Valley West: The Spartans lost their 19th in a row in a 54-14 loss to Crestwood. They were tied 7-7 after one quarter, but as the case has been this season things unraveled. The 14 points were the most Valley West has scored this season as offense has been a problem.

Scouting Abington Heights: The Comets secured the top seed with a 27-0 win over Hazleton Area. QB Nick Bradley had a big night throwing the ball and is on his way to another 2,000-yard passing season. WRs Gavin Anders and Shawn Theodore are nice-sized targets. The running game provides solid balance.

What’s Next: The winner plays the Pittston Area at Delaware Valley winner.

Bottom Line: Valley West doesn’t have enough offense to keep pace.

Crestwood (5-5) at Valley View (9-1)

D2 Class 4A Semifinals

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Crestwood’s Ryan Arcangeli (41-27), 6th year; Valley View’s Scot Wasilchak (19-4), 2nd year

Last Meeting: Valley View 28-13 in Week 2

First Meeting: Valley View 49-13 in 1996

All-Time Series: Valley View 8-2

Scouting Crestwood: The Comets defeated Wyoming Valley West 54-14, scoring over 50 points for a third time. The caveat is those points came against opponents who are a combined 4-26. They ran more plays than Valley View in the Week 2 meeting, but were down 28-0 in the third quarter.

Scouting Valley View: The Cougars used a couple fourth-quarter touchdowns to pull away from Wallenpaupack 34-13. The run-heavy attack features RBs Nick Kucharski and Preston Reed and QB Zach Cwalinski. It’s very difficult to stop all three, especially when Cwalinski can hit a pass if necessary.

What’s Next: The winner plays the Honesdale at Dallas winner.

Bottom Line: This could be a game similar to the Week 2 meeting.

Honesdale (6-4) at Dallas (7-3)

D2 Class 4A Semifinals

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Honesdale’s Paul Russick (20-28), 5th season; Dallas’ Rich Mannello (84-35), 10th year

Last Meeting: Dallas 23-16 in 2018

First Meeting: Dallas 29-12 in 2003

All-Time Series: Dallas 2-0

Scouting Honesdale: The Hornets won their fourth in a row with a 34-20 victory over winless West Scranton. The offense has balance in 1,400-yard rusher Mason Avery and QB Aiden Collins, who is close to 1,000 yards passing. However, Honesdale hasn’t defeated an opponent with a winning record.

Scouting Dallas: The Mountaineers defeated rival Lake-Lehman 28-7 in the Old Shoe Game. RB Dylan Geskey had his third 100-yard game, but Dallas hasn’t run the ball as successfully as last year. The defense has played well over the last four games and is winning the turnover battle.

What’s Next: The winner plays the Crestwood at Valley View winner.

Bottom Line: Dallas wins its eighth in a row.

Berwick (4-6) at Western Wayne (9-1)

D2 Class 3A Quarterfinals

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Berwick’s CJ Curry (4-6), 1st year; Western Wayne’s Shane Grodack (17-5), 2nd year

Last Meeting: never played

First Meeting: never played

All-Time Series: never played

Scouting Berwick: It took a while, but the Dawgs found an identity on offense. They have relied heavily on RB Ty’Meere Wilkerson, who has rushed for 934 yards and 10 TDs over the last three games. Berwick has attempted just 32 passes over the last six games.

Scouting Western Wayne: The Wildcats enter off a 42-7 victory over Dunmore. QB John Pyatt threw for three touchdown passes. However, the offense this season has run through senior RB Josh Vinton, who is on the verge of a 2,000-yard season. The line is big and has plenty of experience.

What’s Next: The winner plays the Carbondale Area at Wyoming Area winner.

Bottom Line: Western Wayne might wear down the Dawgs.

Carbondale Area (6-4) at Wyoming Area (9-1)

D2 Class 3A Quarterfinals

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Carbondale Area’s Jeff Arthur (16-26), 4th year; Wyoming Area’s Randy Spencer (113-64) 16th year

Last Meeting: Wyoming Area 55-13 in 2021

First Meeting: Wyoming Area 24-7 in 2007

All-Time Series: Wyoming Area 2-0

Scouting Carbondale Area: The Chargers defeated Old Forge 24-13 to double their win total from a year ago. RB Ethen Brewen, as it’s been most of the season, did most of the heavy lifting. The passing offense has been adequate, but stopping Brewen will go a long way to stopping Carbondale Area.

Scouting Wyoming Area: The Warriors defeated rival Pittston Area 28-0 for their second consecutive shutout. They’ve scored a WVC-high 420 points and RB Lidge Kellum finished the WVC rushing leader. The passing offense is solid and can pick its spot to throw successfully.

What’s Next: The winner plays the Berwick at Western Wayne winner.

Bottom Line: A Wyoming Area victory and probable rematch with Western Wayne.

Lake-Lehman (6-4) at Mid Valley (7-3)

D2 Class 3A Quarterfinals

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Lake-Lehman’s Jerry Gilsky (93-71) 15th year; Mid Valley’s Stan Yanoski (26-23), 5th year

Last Meeting: Lehman 35-0 in 2019

First Meeting: Lehman 26-18 in 2014

All-Time Series: Lehman 3-0

Scouting Lehman: The Black Knights lost 28-7 in the Old Shoe Game to Dallas. They trailed 14-7 going into the fourth quarter, which is impressive considering the roll Dallas has been on. Lehman has lost four consecutive playoff games, but with an experienced and solid group it could snap that streak.

Scouting Mid Valley: The Spartans closed out with a 34-7 win vs. Lakeland, but the eye opener was a 22-10 win against Western Wayne a week earlier. They’ve appeared to have broken out of a mid-season slump. The team is loaded with experience, with RB Jakob Lesher leading a very talented offense.

What’s Next: The winner plays the Tunkhannock at Scranton Prep winner.

Bottom Line: This game has the possibilities of an upset.

Tunkhannock (3-7) at Scranton Prep (9-1)

D2 Class 3A Quarterfinals

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Tunkhannock’s Pat Keating (88-48), 2nd year at Tunkhannock, 11th overall; Scranton Prep’s Terry Gallagher (92-17), 9th year

Last Meeting: Prep 52-21 in 2021

First Meeting: Tunkhannock 53-8 in 1974

All-Time Series: Prep 10-4

Scouting Tunkhannock: The Tigers enter off a 55-6 loss to Berwick where the defense surrendered four scoring runs of 55 yards or better and allowed over 300 yards rushing for a fourth time. They avoided their second shutout of the season with a late TD. The offense managed just 101 yards.

Scouting Prep: The Cavaliers defeated North Pocono 21-7 in a game much closer than expected. They led just 7-0 heading into the fourth quarter. QB Louis Paris has thrown for over 1,000 yards and is closing in on 1,000 rushing. He and RB Will McPartland are the main weapons.

What’s Next: The winner plays the Lake-Lehman at Mid Valley winner.

Bottom Line: Prep should be able to be in control by the third quarter.