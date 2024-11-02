By Tom Robinson For Times Leader

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.

Lidge Kellum carried 13 times for 193 yards and the Wyoming Area defense posted its third straight shutout Friday night with a 49-0 rout of visiting Carbondale Area in a District 2 Class 3A football quarterfinal at Anthony “Jake” Sobeski Stadium.

“Lidge Kellum had another outstanding night running the ball,” Warriors coach Randy Spencer said. “ … Our defense played really well.”

The win sends the third-seeded Warriors into a rematch of 10-1 teams Friday night at Western Wayne. Wyoming Area has won nine straight since suffering its only loss of the season 34-23 in its last trip to Western Wayne.

While Western Wayne struggled in a scoreless tie through three quarters before beating Berwick 7-0 in its quarterfinal, Wyoming Area dominated.

The Warriors were ahead 21-0 one play into the second quarter on Lidge Kellum’s third touchdown of the night and played the entire second half under the running clock of the Mercy Rule after opening a 21-0 lead.

Kellum had most of the yardage on the game-opening drive, including a 34-yard touchdown off the right side just 1:51 into the game. Nick Ciampi added the first of his seven straight extra-point kicks.

The next two touchdowns were on runs to the left.

Kellum ran off tackle and stiff-armed the only two Chargers who got to him deep in the secondary on the way to a 56-yard touchdown run. He went around left end, spinning out of a hit to score from the 15 on fourth-and-two to open the second quarter.

Michael Crane went up the middle and stretched the ball across the goal line for a 5-yard touchdown with 6:44 left in the half. Trustin Johnson also scored from the 5, less than 2½ minutes later for the 35-0 halftime lead.

The two second-half touchdowns came on passes over the middle.

Anthony DeLucca found Kevin Wiedl for a 55-yard touchdown with 8:43 left in the third.

Brady Jones passed 26 yards to Drew Keating with 9:51 remaining.

Jacob Morgan led the defensive with two tackles and an assist on plays for losses. He was in on a team-high five tackles and recovered a fumble.

John Turner had a sack and forced fumble while Johnson interception a pass.

Johnson also contributed to the 284-yard running game by carrying five times for 47 yards. Crane picked up 25 yards on five carries.

Kellum did all his damage in the first half.

District 2 Class 3A quarterfinals

Wyoming Area 49, Carbondale 0

Carbondale`0`0`0`0`—`0

Wyoming Area`14`21`7`7`—`49

First quarter

WA – Lidge Kellum 34 run (Nick Ciampi kick), 10:09

WA – Kellum 56 run (Ciampi kick), 4:34

Second quarter

WA – Kellum 15 run (Ciampi kick), 11:52

WA – Michael Crane 5 run (Ciampi kick), 6:44

WA – Trustin Johnson 5 run (Ciampi kick), 4:18

Third quarter

WA – Kevin Wiedl 55 pass from Anthony DeLucca (Ciampi kick), 8:43

Fourth quarter

WA – Drew Keating 26 pass from Brady Jones (Ciampi kick), 9:51

WYOMING AREA INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Kellum 13-193, Johnson 5-47, Crane 5-25, DeLucca 2-5, Oliver Bolin 4-5, Bill Mecca 1-4, Jones 1-3, Jamari Yates 1-2, John Turner 1-0.

PASSING — DeLucca 2-8-1-68, Jones 1-1-0-26.

RECEIVING – Wiedl 1-55, Keating 1-26, Jack Gravine 1-13.

INTERCEPTION — Johnson 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOAL – None.