Lidge Kellum carried 13 times for 193 yards and the Wyoming Area defense posted its third straight shutout Friday night with a 49-0 rout of visiting Carbondale Area in a District 2 Class 3A football quarterfinal at Anthony “Jake” Sobeski Stadium.

“Lidge Kellum had another outstanding night running the ball,” Warriors coach Randy Spencer said. “ … Our defense played really well.”

The win sends the third-seeded Warriors into a rematch of 10-1 teams Friday night at Western Wayne. Wyoming Area has won nine straight since suffering its only loss of the season 34-23 in its last trip to Western Wayne.

While Western Wayne struggled in a scoreless tie through three quarters before beating Berwick 7-0 in its quarterfinal, Wyoming Area dominated.

The Warriors were ahead 21-0 one play into the second quarter on Lidge Kellum’s third touchdown of the night and played the entire second half under the running clock of the Mercy Rule after opening a 21-0 lead.

Kellum had most of the yardage on the game-opening drive, including a 34-yard touchdown off the right side just 1:51 into the game. Nick Ciampi added the first of his seven straight extra-point kicks.

The next two touchdowns were on runs to the left.

Kellum ran off tackle and stiff-armed the only two Chargers who got to him deep in the secondary on the way to a 56-yard touchdown run. He went around left end, spinning out of a hit to score from the 15 on fourth-and-two to open the second quarter.

Michael Crane went up the middle and stretched the ball across the goal line for a 5-yard touchdown with 6:44 left in the half. Trustin Johnson also scored from the 5, less than 2½ minutes later for the 35-0 halftime lead.

The two second-half touchdowns came on passes over the middle.

Anthony DeLucca found Kevin Wiedl for a 55-yard touchdown with 8:43 left in the third.

Brady Jones passed 26 yards to Drew Keating with 9:51 remaining.

Jacob Morgan led the defensive with two tackles and an assist on plays for losses. He was in on a team-high five tackles and recovered a fumble.

John Turner had a sack and forced fumble while Johnson interception a pass.

Johnson also contributed to the 284-yard running game by carrying five times for 47 yards. Crane picked up 25 yards on five carries.

Kellum did all his damage in the first half.

District 2 Class 3A quarterfinals

Wyoming Area 49, Carbondale 0

Carbondale`0`0`0`0`—`0

Wyoming Area`14`21`7`7`—`49

First quarter

WA – Lidge Kellum 34 run (Nick Ciampi kick), 10:09

WA – Kellum 56 run (Ciampi kick), 4:34

Second quarter

WA – Kellum 15 run (Ciampi kick), 11:52

WA – Michael Crane 5 run (Ciampi kick), 6:44

WA – Trustin Johnson 5 run (Ciampi kick), 4:18

Third quarter

WA – Kevin Wiedl 55 pass from Anthony DeLucca (Ciampi kick), 8:43

Fourth quarter

WA – Drew Keating 26 pass from Brady Jones (Ciampi kick), 9:51

WYOMING AREA INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Kellum 13-193, Johnson 5-47, Crane 5-25, DeLucca 2-5, Oliver Bolin 4-5, Bill Mecca 1-4, Jones 1-3, Jamari Yates 1-2, John Turner 1-0.

PASSING — DeLucca 2-8-1-68, Jones 1-1-0-26.

RECEIVING – Wiedl 1-55, Keating 1-26, Jack Gravine 1-13.

INTERCEPTION — Johnson 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOAL – None.