Western Wayne did something no team was able to manage in the second half of the season — contain Berwick’s Ty’Meere Wilkerson.

The second-seeded Wildcats kept Wilkerson and the rest of the Bulldogs out of the end zone Friday night in a 7-0 win in the District 2 Class 3A quarterfinals.

Coming into the game, the Bulldogs running back had racked up 1,366 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground, with almost all of it coming in the last six weeks as Berwick went from 0-4 to 4-6 and the No. 7 seed in the Class 3A bracket.

A defensive slugfest kept the game scoreless through three full quarters at Western Wayne before the hosts broke the stalemate early in the fourth on a 4-yard run by Sean Owens.

The Wildcats, who were LFC Division 2 co-champs along with Mid Valley, improved to 10-1 and will get to host No. 3 Wyoming Area in next Friday’s semifinals.

Berwick finished its first season under new coach CJ Curry at 4-7.

Scranton Prep 42, Tunkhannock 0

The top-seeded Cavaliers entered the night on a seven-game win streak and an LFC Division 1 championship.

Tunkhannock wasn’t able to do much to slow them down, falling behind 28-0 in the first quarter before falling in the District 2 Class 3A quarterfinals at Dunmore High School.

Five different players found the end zone for Prep, which built a 42-0 lead in the second quarter and cruised to the victory from there.

Will McPartland, Treyvon Dickey and Braedon McPartland all scored on the ground in the opening quarter and the defense got involved as Brady Holmes took an interception back 62 yards for a touchdown.

Anthony Prince closed out the scoring with a pair of touchdown runs in the second quarter.

Prep moves on to the semifinals next Friday, hosting No. 4 Mid Valley. The No. 8 Tigers finished at 3-8 overall.

CLASS 5A

Delaware Valley 38, Pittston Area 15

The Warriors continued their second-half surge and raced past the Patriots in the District 2 Class 5A semifinals, taking a 31-0 lead into halftime and going up 38-0 on the way to the win.

Mike Iuzzolino, Justin Estevez and Logan Olsommer all figured in on two touchdowns apiece to fuel the second-seeded Warriors.

Estevez and Iuzzolino opened the scoring on the ground, running for touchdowns of 2 and 20 yards, respectively, to make it 14-0 after one.

Reagan Decker extended the lead with a 40-yard field goal before Iuzzolino ran for a 14-yard touchdown. Estevez got his second score on a 1-yard pass from Olsommer to make it 31-0.

Olsommer threw his second touchdown in the third quarter, connecting with James Dabney for a 19-yard score.

No. 3 Pittston Area got on the board later in the third as freshman Santino Capitano got loose for a 69-yard touchdown with the Patriots adding a 2-point conversion.

Billy Dessoye caught a 21-yard touchdown from Paulie Ferentino to close out the scoring.

Delaware Valley (6-5) will face Abington Heights for the district title next weekend. Pittston Area finished 2-9.

Abington Heights 35, Wyoming Valley West 0

The Spartans were able to claim the last spot in the Class 5A bracket but were held off the scoreboard by the top-seeded Comets in a semifinal matchup.

Valley West trailed just 7-0 after one quarter, but Abington Heights quarterback Nick Bradley took over from there, throwing three touchdowns in the second for a commanding 28-0 halftime lead.

Bradley connected with Shawn Theodore for 4 yards, Shane Brower for 12 yards and Gavin Anders on a 2-yard score to lead the surge.

Jayden Anglin was the other standout for the Comets on the night. He opened the scoring with an 11-yard run in the first and then closed in the third, taking an interception all the way back 52 yards for a pick-six.

Abington Heights moves on to face Delaware Valley next weekend for the Class 5A crown. Valley West finished the season 0-11 and will enter the 2025 season looking to end a 20-game skid.

CLASS 6A

Williamsport 15, Hazleton Area 6

An up-and-down season for the Cougars ended in the District 2/4 Class 6A semifinals as they suffered their second loss of the season to the Millionaires.

Hazleton Area had lost at home back in Week 2 to Williamsport, falling 23-6 to open the season 0-2. But the team seemed to find its footing after that, winning four of the next five games before losing the last two weeks to Dallas and Abington Heights.

In Friday’s rematch, third-seeded Hazleton Area took a 6-0 lead late into the game before the Millionaires rallied for the win.

Williamsport will travel to Wilkes-Barre Area for the subregional title and a spot in the state tournament next Friday.

Hazleton Area closed out the season with a 5-6 record.