Ilana Rosenthal never let a high school season go by without claiming a state championship.

Rosenthal, the number-one singles player on a state team championship as a freshman, captured her third straight singles title in Class 2A Saturday at the Hershey Racquet Club.

The Wyoming Seminary senior defeated Gabriella Dusi from Belle Vernon 6-3, 6-2 in the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association championship match after three straight 6-0, 6-0 wins to get to the final.

The University of Connecticut-bound Rosenthal won all 24 sets she played at the state tournament in the past three years.

Rosenthal’s unbeaten season included the shutout of Hamburg’s Mia Gassert in the Saturday morning semifinal before coming back out in the afternoon to win the championship match.

The match with Gassert ended fast enough for Rosenthal to get a chance to observe the end of Dusi’s semifinal.

“She posed a different challenge to me,” Rosenthal said in a telephone interview. “She hits a different ball, which I wasn’t used to in my previous matches.

“I had to make some adjustments and I was able to figure it out throughout the match and I was able to pull off the three-peat title.”

Rosenthal is headed to National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I UConn on a full athletic scholarship. She expects to be back in competitive tennis tournaments outside of high school in the weeks ahead.

“Winning states twice in previous years definitely gave me an advantage just from the experience,” Rosenthal said. “ … Obviously, winning the title once was a dream come true.

“Winning it three times in a row is really an honor.”

Rosenthal has applied to the business school at UConn.

“I’m excited for the journey ahead,” she said. “Obviously, concluding my senior year with a three-peat state title is really an honor. I’m looking forward to and am really excited about my next journey at UConn.”

Rosenthal led Wyoming Seminary to another Wyoming Valley Conference title this season. She came off an off-season ankle injury to show off the additional power she has developed through training, overwhelming most opponents along the way.