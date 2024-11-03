🔊 Listen to this

It took two extra periods and a tightly-contested round of penalty kicks, but top-seeded Valley View was finally able to get past Crestwood with the district title on the line.

The Cougars won the penalty shootout 4-3 to break a 1-1 tie and defeat Crestwood for the District 2 Class 3A girls soccer championship on Saturday night.

Livia Collura converted on the winner for Valley View, going high to beat Comets goalie Daisy Wiest to win the district championship.

Both goals in regulation were scored in the first half, with the two teams settling in on defense and pitching shutouts in the second half and both extra periods to force a shootout.

Crestwood struck first on a corner kick, with the ball flying into the box, ricocheting right to Jordan Andrews. The junior buried the shot from the left side of the goal, giving the Comets a 1-0 lead just four minutes into the match.

Valley View’s Eva Canevari scored the equalizer at the 11:48 mark in the first half, heading in a free kick to tie the match 1-1.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL

Eastern 31, Misericordia 10

The Eastern football team scored 17 unanswered points over the final 22 minutes to defeat Misericordia on Saturday afternoon in Radnor.

Jacob Hunter led the Cougars with 90 yards rushing, including a touchdown. Connor McLaughlin added a 25-yard field goal.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Misericordia 1, Stevens 0

The Cougars wrapped up the regular season with a win on the road.

Esabella Mendola scored the lone goal for Misericordia, assisted by Jyanna Mendola.

MEN’S SOCCER

Stevens 2, Misericordia 0

Misericordia ended the regular season on the wrong end of a shutout loss.

The Cougars will head to DeSales for a MAC Freedom semifinal match on Tuesday.

WOMEN’S ICE HOCKEY

Wilkes 4, Suffolk 2

The Colonels picked up their first win of the year in the consolation game of the Utica University Kickoff Tournament.

Amanda Spreadbury, Renee Ng, Hannah Franz and Megan Bell each scored for Wilkes.

MEN’S ICE HOCKEY

Misericordia 4, SUNY Brockport 4

In just the second game in program history, the Cougars rallied to force a tie and went on to win a shootout 2-1 over SUNY Brockport.

Patrick Toomey, James Eng and Eric Honold all scored in the final 10 minutes of regulation as the Cougars erased a 3-1 deficit.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

King’s splits tri-match

The Monarchs swept Medgar Evers in the opening match, then dropped a three-setter to Rutgers-Newark in the nightcap.

Set scores in the win over Medgar Evers were 25-4, 25-5 and 25-7. In the loss, Rutgers-Newark won the three sets by 25-20, 25-23 and 26-24 scores.

Misericordia swept in Senior Day tri-match

The Cougars lost to Elizabethtown College and Franklin and Marshall to round out the tri-match.

Both matches went four sets. Cassandra Genduso led the Cougars with 21 kills in the opener, while Jennifer Nicometo had 12 kills in the nightcap.

FIELD HOCKEY

DeSales 5, Misericordia 4

The Cougars led well into the third period but ultimately fell in their season finale.

Abigail O’Donnell had two goals and an assist to lead Misericordia.

MEN’S SWIMMING

Misericordia 150, Hood 104

Dannik Khais and Michael Saladino were both double-winners for the Cougars in a win over Hood.

Frankie Andersen, Logan Kuhar, Jacob Rose and Rob Gronwald all added wins.

FDU-Florham 93, King’s 86

The Monarchs dropped to 1-6 on the year with a loss to FDU-Florham.

Noah Dunbar won the 100 butterfly for the Monarchs, adding a third-place finish in the 200 free.

WOMEN’S SWIMMING

Misericordia 205, Hood 48

Tori Ellex picked up three wins to lead the Cougars to a win in their home opener.

Cali White, Lilly Bernard and Tamsin Formon all won twice.

FDU-Florham 149, King’s 14

FDU-Florham proved too tough for King’s to handle in a loss on Saturday.

Esmeralda Romero took fourth place in the 200 freestyle. Makenna Unvarsky added fourth-place finishes in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle.

WRESTLING

King’s hosts Ned McGinley Invitational

The host Monarchs finished 10th in the 15-team field at Saturday’s Ned McGinley Invitational.

Cole Anderson finished in third place at the 125 pound weight class, and Shane Kibler finished third at 149 pounds.

MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY

Misericordia takes second place at MAC Championships

It was the second straight second-place finish for the Cougars, led by a third-place finish from defending MAC champ Stephen Rowley.

Thomas Bricker (27:04) and Tavian McKenna (27:14) were 11th and 14th, respectively, to earned second-team All-MAC honors.

Wilkes finishes sixth in Landmark Championships

The Colonels finished in sixth place at the Landmark Championships.

Jack Thompson earned Honorable Mention All-Landmark honors finishing 19th overall.

WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY

Misericordia wins second straight MAC title

The Cougars had seven All-MAC finishers and won the conference for a second straight year.

Grace Gallagher finished second in the individual standings for a second straight year, as well.

Wilkes takes 10th place at Landmark Championships

Ava Bailor topped all Wilkes finishers in the women’s competition with a personal best time of 24:58, good for 38th place as the Colonels finished in 10th place at the Landmark Championships.

Catholic University captured the team title with 59 points.