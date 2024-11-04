🔊 Listen to this

Tuesday will be one of the biggest days of the year for the Wyoming Valley Conference.

Eleven teams from the league — 10 of them District 2 champions — from boys and girls soccer, field hockey and girls volleyball will start their quests for state titles as the first round of their PIAA tournaments begin. Six of the 11 teams will be playing locally.

The WVC has already captured two state golds in the fall season courtesy of Wyoming Seminary athletes. Nick Werner won his second PIAA Class 2A boys golf individual championship last month. Then Ilana Rosenthal capped off her stellar career by winning her third straight PIAA Class 2A girls tennis singles crown on Saturday.

Here’s a breakdown of each team’s matchup by sport. Each team that wins will advance to the state quarterfinals on Saturday.

FIELD HOCKEY

• Class 3A champion Wyoming Valley West (12-5) gets to host its opener at 6 p.m., taking on Methacton (16-4-2), the fifth seed out of District 1.

The winner will play either Emmaus or Avon Grove in the quarterfinals.

• Both Class 2A finalists from District 2 are headed to states. Champion Crestwood (19-2) will also host in the first round, looking to add to the program’s storied history as the Comets take on Palmyra (15-5), which finished third in District 3. That game is set for 5:30 p.m.

District 2 runner-up Dallas (16-4-1) will hit the road Tuesday down to York County to face District 3 second seed Northern York (19-3) at 7 p.m.

The Comets and Mountaineers are on opposite sides of the state bracket and could only meet in the finals. With a win, Crestwood would face either Mount St. Joseph of Cardinal O’Hara. Dallas’ next opponent would be Southern Lehigh or Upper Perkiomen.

• Wyoming Area (18-0) enters the state tournament as one of only two undefeated teams in the Class A bracket.

The Warriors will look to continue their historic season when they take on Wyomissing (17-5), the No. 6 seed out of District 3. That game will be played at 4:30 p.m. at Lake-Lehman.

Up next would be a quarterfinal against the winner of Northwestern Lehigh and Susquenita.

BOYS SOCCER

• Wyoming Seminary pulled out a win in the District 2 Class A finals and will get to open a WVC doubleheader at Midd-West’s field in Middleburg.

First, the Blue Knights (18-2) will take on District 4 winner Northumberland Christian (15-0-1) in the 5 p.m. opener at the site. The winner moves on to play Calvary Christian or Lancaster Mennonite.

• Riding the momentum of a thrilling win in the District 2 Class 3A finals, Dallas (16-4-1) gets to face District 4 champ Selinsgrove (11-8-1) to open state play. The game is set for the 7 p.m. nightcap at Midd-West.

The winner will take on Jim Thorpe or Franklin Towne Charter.

GIRLS SOCCER

• Fresh off the program’s first title in the District 2/4 subregional, Wilkes-Barre Area (13-6-1) gets a home game in the Class 4A state bracket. The Wolfpack host District 1 fourth seed Garnet Valley (19-3) at 6:30 p.m.

The quarterfinal will be against Northampton or Downingtown West.

• In Class 2A, Lake-Lehman (18-3) will take on a fellow district champ in Central Columbia (19-1), which won District 4.

The game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. following the Wyoming Area field hockey game.

Up next would be a game vs. Northwestern Lehigh or Hughesville.

• Coming off a fourth straight District 2 Class A title, Holy Redeemer (18-3) will look to extend its run against District 11 champion Moravian Academy. The game is set for 7 p.m. at Catasauqua Middle School.

With a win, the Royals would then face South Williamsport or Lancaster Mennonite.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

• Holy Redeemer is a fixture in the PIAA volleyball tournament, and the Royals (20-3) go from a District 2 Class 2A title win to a road trip for their state opener against District 4 winner Wellsboro (18-4).

The match is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Wellsboro High School with the winner taking on Lansdale Catholic or Mahanoy Area.

• In Class 3A, Berwick looks to build on a major five-set victory to win the D2 crown when the Bulldogs (17-2) get to host District 4 champ Shamokin (10-8). The state opener will be 6 p.m. at Berwick.

Waiting for the winner will be either Archbishop Carroll or Big Spring.