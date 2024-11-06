🔊 Listen to this

WRIGHT TWP. — In the closing minutes of Tuesday night’s state playoff game, Crestwood found itself in a dire spot: a yellow card put the Comets down a player for a five-minute penalty.

Palmyra didn’t hesitate to capitalize on the advantage, and pushed through to the next round.

A penalty corner gave Mallory Hudson an opening to get into the teeth of the defense and redirect a shot from teammate Jovie Weaver into the back of the cage, and Palmyra pulled ahead late in a 2-1 win over Crestwood in the PIAA Class 2A first round.

For over 50 minutes, the two teams played as evenly matched as possible. But going down a player in the game’s most crucial moments proved to be too much for Crestwood’s defense, which had been stellar all night staring down Palmyra’s strong offense, to handle.

“It’s always tough, but the kids give me everything I ask for, every night,” Crestwood coach Amanda Tredinnick said. “We did whatever we could to turn things around. … Hat’s off to Palmyra, they’re a great team.”

Three quarters of back-and-forth action set the fans in attendance at Crestwood High School up for an intense final 15 minutes, both teams scoring quick goals in the third quarter after a scoreless first half.

Palmyra’s offense controlled the ball more and found several quality looks in the fourth quarter, but the Comets defense (with goalkeeper Madi Geiger at the center) held strong.

With 7:24 remaining, a yellow card was assessed to Crestwood’s Kasey Obes, sending her off for a five-minute penalty.

When the Cougars drew a penalty corner two minutes later, the Comets had to try and kill it off shorthanded.

Weaver, who scored Palmyra’s first goal earlier in the half, got the pass and let one rip toward the goal. In the middle of the scrum of players inside the circle, Hudson got a timely deflection on the ball, redirecting it past Geiger for a score.

Much like they did after falling behind briefly in the third quarter, Crestwood responded with some timely urgency and won a penalty corner in the game’s closing minute.

Palmyra’s defense cleared the attack out, and seconds later the clock ran out on Crestwood’s season.

Kylah Kelly scored Crestwood’s goal, finding herself in perfect position at the end of a penalty corner to score and tie the game 1-1 late in the third quarter. The assist was made by Ally George.

Crestwood started the game as the aggressor, controlling much of the first quarter and holding Palmyra without a shot attempt in the first 15 minutes.

Eventually Palmyra, the third seed out of District 3 and the state runner-up in Class 2A the last two years, began to take control.

Geiger made six saves for the Comets, keeping her team in the game the whole way.

“I thought we played a great game, we executed our game plan well,” Tredinnick said. “Our goalkeeper and our three backs are lights out, every night.”

PIAA Class 2A First Round

Palmyra 2, Crestwood 1

Third Quarter — 1. PAL Jovie Weaver (Hadley Hoffsmith), 6:40; 2. CRE Kylah Kelly (Ally George), 3:15. Fourth Quarter — 1. PAL Mallory Hudson (Weaver), 5:12.

Shots — PAL 8, CRE 2. Saves — PAL 1 (Abby Bennett), CRE 6 (Madi Geiger). Corners — PAL 6, CRE 4.