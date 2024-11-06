🔊 Listen to this

The Berwick girls volleyball team got their run in the PIAA Class 3A playoffs off to a fine start, sweeping Shamokin 3-0 in the first round. Set scores were 25-8, 25-14 and 25-11 for Berwick.

Angelina Colone had nine kills and 10 service points. Makayla Brown had eight aces, and Grace Robbins added seven aces to go along with five kills. Zoey Force had 16 digs, and Julia Rauch had 24 assists.

Berwick will take on Big Spring High School on Saturday in the Class 3A quarterfinals, at a site and time yet to be announced.

Holy Redeemer 3, Wellsboro 1

The Royals picked up a win in four sets over District 4 champion Wellsboro in the first round of the Class 2A state tournament.

Holy Redeemer won the first two sets 25-20 and 25-21 before Wellsboro won the third 25-20. The Royals won the fourth set 25-23 to clinch the match.

The Royals will take on District 12’s Lansdale Catholic on Saturday in the state quarterfinals.

BOYS SOCCER

Wyoming Seminary 6, Northumberland Christian 1

Matt Swartz and Owen Stratanski each had big nights in Wyoming Seminary’s first-round win in the Class A playoffs.

Swartz had three goals and an assist, while Stratanski scored twice and assisted on one of Swartz’s goals.

The Blue Knights will play Lancaster Mennonite, the second seed from District 3, in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Dallas 3, Selinsgrove 1

Devon Nelson put Dallas ahead in the second half, and the Mountaineers added an insurance goal to beat Selinsgrove in the Class 3A first round.

Dallas will take on District 11 champion Jim Thorpe in the quarterfinal round on Saturday.

GIRLS SOCCER

Moravian Academy 2, Holy Redeemer 1

The Royals came up a goal short and were eliminated from the Class A playoffs at the hands of Moravian Academy.

Holy Redeemer ends their season with a record of 18-4 and a District 2 championship, the program’s fourth in a row across Class 2A and Class A.

FIELD HOCKEY

Northern York 8, Dallas 0

The Mountaineers saw their season come to an end in a loss to District 3’s second seed, Northern York.

Dallas trailed by just two goals at halftime, but Northern York scored four times in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.