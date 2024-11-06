🔊 Listen to this

The times and sites have been set for the Wyoming Valley Conference teams involved in the PIAA state quarterfinal playoffs on Saturday.

All winners move to the semifinals on Tuesday. Tickets are available only at piaa.org through the Hometown Ticketing link on the state brackets for each sport. All tickets have an added processing fee. No tickets will be available at the door.

• Class A Boys Soccer: District 2 champion Wyoming Seminary (19-2) vs. District 3 runner-up Lancaster Mennonite (14-3-3), 1 p.m. at Whitehall High School.

• Class 3A Boys Soccer — District 2 champion Dallas (17-4-1) vs. District 11 champion Jim Thorpe (14-8), 1 p.m. at Central Columbia High School in Bloomsburg.

• Class A Field Hockey — District 2 champion Wyoming Area (19-0) vs. District 3 third seed Susquenita (18-3-2), 11 a.m. at Central Columbia High School, Bloomsburg

• Class 2A Girls Volleyball — District 2 champion Holy Redeemer (21-3) vs. District 12 champion Lansdale Catholic (8-6), 11 a.m. at Nitschman Middle School, Bethlehem.

• Class 3A Girls Volleyball — District 2 champion Berwick (18-2) vs. District 3 third seed Big Spring (17-4), 1 p.m. at Exeter Township High School.