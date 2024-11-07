🔊 Listen to this

After losing both playoff games to Lehigh Valley to close out last season, the Penguins have fired back against the Phantoms to open the new one.

Rookie Tristan Broz scored the game-winner in overtime and NHL goalie Tristan Jarry continued to shine as Wilkes-Barre/Scranton beat Lehigh Valley 2-1 on Wednesday at Mohegan Arena.

The Penguins are now 3-0 against the Phantoms on the young season and have won four straight with Jarry in net since he arrived on a conditioning stint from Pittsburgh. Jarry made 33 saves on 34 shots and has only given up just seven goals in those four wins.

Marc Johnstone broke a scoreless tie in the final minute of the second period for the Penguins before Lehigh Valley answered midway through the third on a goal by Hunter McDonald.

Though the Penguins couldn’t score on a power play that carried over into overtime, Broz picked up his fourth goal of the season when he stole a pass at center ice and snapped home the winner, going top shelf from the top of the right circle.