Even after losing three games to start the season, the goal always remained for Dallas.

That goal — a District 2 Class 4A championship — is one more win away.

The task is a tough one for Dallas (8-3) as it travels to Valley View (10-1) for the title game starting at 7 p.m. Friday.

Dallas played for the PIAA Class 4A championship last year, but needed to overcome three losses to start the season. Granted, they were against high-quality opponents. Jersey Shore is playing for the District 4 Class 4A championship Friday. Wyoming Area will be in the D2-3A semifinals Friday. Abington Heights plays for the D2-5A title Saturday afternoon.

The Mountaineers then embarked on an eight-game winning streak, including a 48-14 rout of Honesdale in the semifinals. The last six wins have been by at least a three-touchdown margin.

“I’m really proud of the whole program,” Dallas coach Rich Mannello said. “We don’t dwell on the 0-3, but you have to learn from it. It proved out that when you have great kids and they stay true to the process and stay together — and that can be difficult at 0-2, never mind 0-3 — they fought through the smoke. They understood once we got through that, we had a chance to be pretty good.”

Dallas’ offense began to add balance once an inexperienced offensive line started opening holes for the running game. The defense improved as well. But the emphasis on the third phase of the game

“Everything with us starts with special teams,” Mannello said. “Our kids are really committed to that and have invested a lot of time on special teams. Our next priority is defense. … That’s the order we prioritize. “

Dallas has scored four special teams touchdowns during the regular season — three on blocked punts and one on a fumble. The five other Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 teams combined for six.

The defense’s priority Friday will be stopping Valley View’s three-pronged running attack of quarterback Zach Cwalinski and running backs Nick Kucharski and Preston Reed. Cwalinski will be the best running quarterback the Mountaineers will face thus far.

Dallas held Valley View to 91 yards on 36 carries in defeating the Cougars 21-18 for the district championship last year. Reed had nine carries for 35 yards. Kucharski had 27 yards on 10 rushes. Cwalinski didn’t play.