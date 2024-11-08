🔊 Listen to this

Two weeks ago Wilkes-Barre Area led Williamsport 20-14 with under four minutes remaining.

When the game ended, Williamsport was on top 34-20.

Now the Wolfpack’s job is to put that loss behind them when they host Williamsport in the District 2/4 Class 6A championship game at 7 p.m. Friday. Both teams bring 6-5 records into the game.

Williamsport running back Jamel Bailey scored on a 3-yard run at 3:28, right after a WBA pass interference penalty, to tie the score 20-20.

On the Millionaires’ next possession, a poorly defended screen pass plus a personal foul penalty culminated in a 43-yard gain to move the ball to the WBA 7-yard line. Bailey scored from six yards away two play later for a 27-20 lead with 40 seconds left. A desperation pass by WBA quarterback Jake Howe was then picked off and returned 35 yards for Williamsport’s final TD with 17 seconds remaining.

“We know we can play with Williamsport,” WBA coach Ciro Cinti said. “They’re a very good team. It’s just a matter getting down those mental mistakes and trying to eliminate those mental mistakes. We know we can play with them. We got a couple guys back who didn’t play in that game so I think that will help us a lot.”

The Wolfpack were minus wideout Treyvon Gembitski — whose 43 receptions tied him with teammate Jordan Kieselowsky for the most in the Wyoming Valley Conference — and lineman Derrick Nah. Both were out with injuries.

WBA’s 34-20 loss to Williamsport was a microcosm of how unpredictable the D2/4-6A standings were all season. The four teams all spent time in all four positions in the power rankings.

“When we came into these playoffs, everyone was with the same record 5-5,” Cinti said. “Anyone could win it. But the way I look at it, it’s nice to have home-field advantage and let’s really take advantage of it because I think our kids are resilient and not much gets them upset.”

WBA defeated Scranton 35-7 in the semifinals. Scranton opened the regular season 4-0 only to fall to the fourth seed.

As impressive as the victory looked at first glance, there were some concerns. Scranton drove to the WBA 10-, 7- and 1-yard lines on its three second-half possession. The Knights turned the ball over on downs on the first possession. WBA linebacker Gene Ardo ended the second with an interception and defensive back Sincere Carter recovered a fumble on the third.

Williamsport snapped a five-game losing streak with a 15-6 victory over Hazleton Area in the semifinals. The Millionaires struggled offensive except for Bailey, who had another big rushing night.