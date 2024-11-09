🔊 Listen to this

NEW YORK — Aaron Boone will return for an eighth season as New York Yankees manager after the team exercised his 2025 option on Friday.

Boone has led the Yankees to a 603-429 record, three AL East titles and one pennant. New York reached the World Series this year for the first time since 2009, losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games.

Boone agreed in October 2021 to a three-year contract that included a team option for 2025. General manager Brian Cashman said the deadline for the option is 10 days after the World Series.

“Aaron is a steadying presence in our clubhouse and possesses a profound ability to connect with and foster relationships with his players,” Cashman said in a statement. “Consistently exhibiting these skills in such a demanding and pressurized market is what makes him one of the game’s finest managers.”

Boone is the third Yankees manager to lead the team to the postseason in six of his first seven years after Casey Stengel and Joe Torre.

New York said Boone will discuss the decision during a news conference on Monday.

“I am grateful for the trust placed in me to lead this team. It’s a responsibility — and an opportunity — that I will never take lightly,” Boone said in a statement.

SUPER 2 TAGS

NEW YORK — Boston outfielder Jarren Duran and right-hander Kutter Crawford are among 29 players with two-to-three years or service time who are eligible for salary arbitration, and Atlanta left-hander Angel Perdomo just missed the cutoff.

Seattle’s George Kirby also is among the so-called Super 2s along with fellow right-handers Shane Baz (Tampa Bay), Kyle Bradish (Baltimore), Edward Cabrera (Miami), Ryan Feltner (Colorado), Ben Lively (Cleveland) and Andre Pallante (St. Louis).

Left-handers include Reid Detmers of the Los Angeles Angels, who pitched a no-hitter against Tampa Bay as a rookie in May 2022, and Bailey Falter of Pittsburgh. Among the outfielders are MJ Melendez of Kansas City and Jarred Kelenic of Atlanta. Minnesota shortstop Royce Lewis also is eligible.

The cutoff was set at 2 years, 132 days of major league service, up from 2 years, 118 days last offseason. The cutoff was as low as 2 years, 115 days in 2019 and as high as 2 years, 146 days in 2011.

Washington right-hander Michael Rucker was the last player above the cutoff but became a free agent Monday after refusing an outright assignment to Triple-A Rochester. Seattle catcher Seby Zavala would have been eligible but elected free agency last month.

Perdomo, who has 2 years, 131 days of service, is recovering from last year’s Tommy John surgery.

Others eligible include Washington catcher Riley Adams, Detroit right-hander Beau Brieske, Seattle catcher Luis Campusano, Toronto shortstop Ernie Clement, New York Yankees right-hander Scott Effross, Miami catcher Nick Fortes, Miami left-hander Braxton Garrett, Pittsburgh right-hander Colin Holderman, Oakland right-hander Dany Jiménez, Detroit third baseman Andy Ibáñez, Colorado right-hander Justin Lawrence, Atlanta left-hander Dylan Lee, Chicago White Sox right-hander Penn Murfee, Toronto right-hander Zach Pop and San Francisco right-hander Austin Warren.

The top 22% of players by service time with at least two years but less than three are eligible for arbitration as long as they had at least 86 days of service this year. They join the group of three-to-six-year players.

Players and teams are set to exchange proposed salaries on Jan. 9, and hearings for those lacking agreements will be scheduled for Jan. 27 to Feb. 14 in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Players were eligible after two years of service from 1974-85, and the threshold increased to three years in 1986. The super 2 class began in 1991 at 17% and it increased to 22% in 2013.

METS’ TAYLOR AILING

NEW YORK — Mets outfielder Tyrone Taylor had a pair of operations and should be ready for spring training in mid-February.

New York said Friday that Taylor had an umbilical hernia repair on Oct. 30 in Phoenix with Dr. Venkata Evani and a right elbow loose body removal Thursday in New York with Dr. James Carr. The Mets said recovery time is about two months.

Taylor, who turns 31 in January, hit .248 with seven homers, 35 RBIs and 11 stolen bases over 130 games in his first season with the Mets, who acquired him from Milwaukee last December along with right-hander Adrian Houser for minor league right-hander Coleman Crow.

Taylor had a $2,025,000 salary this year and is eligible for arbitration.