🔊 Listen to this

SOUTH CANAAN TWP. — Wyoming Area and Western Wayne matched five touchdowns each Friday night.

That meant the District 2 Class 3A semifinal came down to “extra” points, specifically the times that the two teams decided to go for two-point conversions.

Wyoming Area’s Anthony DeLucca scrambled for the two points that tied the game in the final minute of regulation, paving the way for the visiting Warriors to avenge their only loss of the season when Nate Obrzut and Andrew Steinberger stopped a Western Wayne conversion attempt on the final play of the double-overtime battle to secure a 36-35 victory.

The Warriors move into Friday night’s District 2 championship game at Scranton Prep. The 11-1 teams meet at Dunmore’s Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The last twist in a game full of major momentum turns came when Western Wayne coach Shane Grodack called timeout and decided to go for two points, choosing to win or lose at the end of the second overtime rather than try to kick for the likely tie and a third overtime.

Josh Vinton ran for 296 yards and four touchdowns on 42 carries, including 189 yards, all four touchdowns and 26 carries after halftime.

Vinton got the call one more time on the deciding play. He had gained at least three yards – the distance necessary for the conversion – on 21 of his previous 23 carries.

Obrzut closed down from his left tackle position and stopped Vinton’s momentum. Steinberger moved in from right defensive end to help finish it as Vinton was pulled to the ground less than a yard shot of the goal line.

“I played my leverage,” Obrzut said. “When he came my way, I took the opportunity and wrapped him and he came up short.

“I’m not sure who else was there, but it was a pack of Warriors.”

Just as was the case in their first meeting nine weeks earlier, when the Wildcats won 34-23, the teams leaned on their durable tailbacks, who churned out yards while both sides delivered the hits in another physical battle.

Kellum carried 34 times for 192 yards and all five Wyoming Area touchdowns.

The Warriors were sharp early, opening a 21-3 lead in the second quarter.

Western Wayne ran off 28 straight points, taking the lead late in the third quarter and adding to it in the fourth quarter as it appeared to have taken control of the game.

Wyoming Area got the ball back trailing 29-21 with 3:45 left. The previous three drives had combined to produce just 48 yards and two first downs.

The Warriors rediscovered their offense and remained patient, moving 65 yards in eight plays.

DeLucca, who went 6-for-8 for 111 yards passing, hit both attempts in the drive. He found Kevin Wiedl for 35 yards to the 3 and Kellum scored from there with 51.3 seconds left.

The Warriors called a pass for the tying two-pointer, but instead, inspired by watching Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson Thursday night, DeLucca took off and ran to the pylon at the left corner to force overtime.

“I was just looking at getting that pylon,” DeLucca said.

Neither team scored in the first overtime.

Vinton could not handle the pitch on first down and Wyoming Area recovered the fumble.

The Warriors lost yardage on first down and wound up with a fourth-and-six field goal attempt that was off the mark.

Getting the ball first in the second overtime, Wyoming Area settled the outcome with two straight five-yard Kellum runs, a Nick Ciampi extra-point kick and the two-point stop.

“I’m just so proud of these kids,” Warriors coach Randy Spencer said. “The will to play and win and to give ourselves our more chance to play in a championship game.”

The final will match the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 champion Warriors against the Lackawanna Football Conference Division 1 champion Cavaliers.

District 2 Class 3A semifinals

Wyoming Area 36, Western Wayne 35

Wyoming Area`7`14`0`8`0`7 — 36

Western Wayne`3`6`13`7`0`6 — 35

First quarter

WA — Lidge Kellum 3 run (Nick Ciampi kick), 5:18

WW — Jacob Wells 32 FG, 0:42.6

Second quarter

WA — Kellum 18 run (Ciampi kick), 10:00

WA — Kellum 2 run (Ciampi kick), 6:33

WW — Sean Owens 31 pass from John Pyatt (kick failed), 3:42

Third quarter

WW — Vinton 1 run (Wells kick), 7:43

WW — Vinton 21 run (run failed), 3:42

Fourth quarter

WW — Vinton 5 run (Wells kick), 3:45

WA — Kellum 3 run (Anthony DeLucca run), 0:51.3

Second overtime

WA — Kellum 5 run (Ciampi kick)

WW — Vinton 10 run (run failed)

Team Statistics`WA`WW

First downs`14`16

Rushes-yards`41-201`45-312

Passing yards`111`54

Total yards`312`366

Passing`6-8-0`5-8-0

Sacked-yards lost`2-13`1-1

Punts-avg.`4-31.8`1-23.0

Fumbles-lost`0-0`3-2

Penalties-yards`5-35`1-5

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — WA, Kellum 34-192, Michael Crane 4-18, DeLucca 3-minus 9. WW, Vinton 42-296, Owens 2-17, Pyatt 1-minus 1.

PASSING — WA, DeLucca 6-8-0-111. WW, Pyatt 5-7-0-54, Team 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING – WA, Luke Kopetchny 4-48, Kevin Weidl 2-63. WW, Owens 3-50, Archer Long 1-2, Vincent Baldini 1-2.

INTERCEPTIONS — None.