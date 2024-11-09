🔊 Listen to this

King’s officially locked up the MAC football regular-season championship in emphatic fashion on Saturday, going on the road to pick up a 41-6 win over Albright.

The win is the Monarchs’ eighth in a row, and King’s now sits two games clear of the rest of the field in the MAC at 8-0 with just one game remaining.

After the first quarter ended with the Monarchs leading Albright 7-6, King’s held the Lions scoreless the rest of the way while rattling off 34 unanswered points in the second and third quarters to win in a rout.

The King’s offense had another banner day, racking up 464 yards of total offense and 271 yards on the ground.

Running back Jayon Hailey led the King’s rushing attack with 165 yards and two third-quarter touchdowns.

Russell Minor-Shaw didn’t need to throw much, but made it count when he did — the senior quarterback completed seven passes for 193 yards and three touchdowns, while adding a fourth score with his legs.

Kival Clarke caught two of those touchdown passes, with the third going to Mike DiGregorio, who led the team with 102 receiving yards.

The Monarchs will wrap up the regular season looking to complete an undefeated season in the MAC at home next Saturday, taking on Stevenson University. King’s had already punched their ticket to the NCAA Division III playoffs with last week’s win over Delaware Valley.

Wilkes 40, Catholic University 15

The Colonels improved to 4-1 in the Landmark Conference and locked themselves into the Chesapeake Bowl Challenge for a second straight year with a win over Catholic University on Saturday.

Wilkes jumped out early and put the game away without issue, leading 26-0 at halftime and 33-0 after three quarters before the Cardinals finally got on the board early in the fourth quarter.

Elijah Jules tore through the Catholic University defense, rushing for 186 yards and five touchdowns — accounting for all of the Colonels’ scoring. Xavier Powell threw for 183 yards.

The Wilkes defense was buoyed by interceptions from Rob Barbieri and Michael Kevin Cornick III, and five sacks as a whole from the defense.

The Colonels will wrap up the regular season next Saturday, taking on Moravian University at home.

Stevenson 56, Misericordia 17

The Cougars had some trouble slowing down Stevenson, and lost their third game in a row. The 56 points is the most any opponent has scored on Misericordia this year.

A three-yard touchdown run from Logan Tierney tied the game 7-7 early on, but Stevenson scored the next 21 points to take control of the game before a Misericordia field goal stopped the run.

Ronnie Borden threw a touchdown pass to Alston Jordan with 4:35 remaining in the fourth quarter for the Cougars’ final points of the game. Stevenson would add 21 more points before the final whistle.

Mustangs quarterback Nyaire Wilson threw for 284 yards and four touchdowns each to a different receiver. Stevenson racked up 528 yards of total offense in the win.

Misericordia dropped to 3-6 on the year with the loss. The Cougars will finish up the season on the road at Alvernia University next weekend.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Wilkes 100, Ursinus 99

Lucas Lesko hit a three-pointer with nine seconds left, putting the finishing touches on a 40-point night in a Wilkes win over Ursinus.

The victory brought home the Bear Bash Tip-Off Tournament championship for the Colonels.

Lesko added seven boards and two assists to his career-high 40 points, and won tournament MVP. Eli Becker had a career-high 20 points, while Colin Ackerman and Jack Argento each had 10 points.

Wilkes next heads to Keystone College on Wednesday for a 6 p.m. tip.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Albright 77, Wilkes 54

Turnovers tripped up the Colonels in a season-opening loss at the Marts Center on Saturday. Albright scored 30 points off Wilkes turnovers to pick up the win.

Yamirelis Matos had a game-high 20 points for Wilkes, adding seven rebounds. Reagan Holden added 10 points.

Wilkes is on the road next for a rivalry matchup with Misericordia University on Tuesday.

MEN’S SWIMMING

Wilkes split tri-meet with King’s, Stevenson

The Colonels cruised past King’s, but were upended by Stevenson at Saturday’s tri-meet.

Stevenson carried the day with a 2-0 record, beating Wilkes 121-112 and King’s 174-60. The Colonels picked up a win over King’s by a 152-62 final score.

WOMEN’S SWIMMING

Wilkes, King’s tangle in tri-meet with Stevenson

The Colonels defeated crosstown rival King’s but both schools were bested by Stevenson.

Wilkes defeated King’s 111-14, and lost to the Mustangs 141-84. King’s lost to Stevenson 188-11.

Esmeralda Romero earned a fourth-place finish in the 100 backstroke for King’s.