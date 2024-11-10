Mountaineers head to semifinals for first time in 25 years

Dallas’s Daniel Robson and Henry Snyder of Jim Thorpe tangle for control during the first half of the quarterfinals of the Class 3A state playoffs.

Devon Nelson works the ball close to rhe goal as Jim Thorpe’s Jack Sanwirja defends in the second half of the quarterfinals of the Class 3A state playoffs.

Abe Hobson Tomascik of Dallas handlrs a goalie kick in front of Jim Thorpe’s Ehren Geiser in the second half of the 3A quarterfinals.

Devon Nelson reacts to scoring the winning goal for Dallas in the 3A quarterfinal with Jim Thorpe Saturday.

BLOOMSBURG — Dallas’ Devon Nelson and his teammates demonstrated some admirable soccer skills in Saturday afternoon’s PIAA Class 3A boys soccer semifinal game.

There was an exception on the game-winning goal.

“Not on that one,” Nelson said.

Instead, Nelson said it was a case of “right place, right time” when he knocked in a deflection off the post with just under 10 minutes to play as Dallas edged Jim Thorpe 2-1 at Central Columbia High School.

“This is just great,” said Nelson, who also scored Dallas’ other goal. “I just love this team. It’s 25 years and they haven’t got here. It’s a good feeling to be here, especially with the boys.”

Despite being one of the Wyoming Valley Conference’s more successful programs, Dallas hasn’t played in a state semifinal since 1999. The District 2 champion Mountaineers (18-4-1) will change that on Tuesday when they play District 1 champ Radnor (19-3) at a time and site to be announced.

A victory Tuesday would place Dallas in the state championship game for a second time. The Mountaineers lost in the Class 2A title game in 1987.

Daniel Robson started the game-winning scoring play with a long direct kick off the right post. Nelson was there to poke in the ricochet.

“There is an old Dallas saying. It’s ‘Die in the box,’” said Dallas coach Jesse Williams, who played on the 1999 team. “It something we’ve been working on the past couple weeks where there’s that urgency to just put it in the net by any means necessary.”

District 11 champion Jim Thorpe (14-9) nearly borrowed that slogan two minutes after Dallas went up 2-1. The ball ping-ponged by the right post, hitting off Dallas keeper Cole Kutch and a teammate. Fortunately for the Mountaineers, the dangerous situation ended before any Olympians could converge.

That was Jim Thorpe’s last solid opportunity.

Dallas took a 1-0 lead just 3:12 into the game when Nelson broke through the defense and scored on a one-on-one with Jim Thorpe keeper Liam Off.

The Mountaineers peppered three shots on goal about five minutes later. Off then had to make a save on a shot by Dallas’ Carter Brunn about 10 minutes in.

Jim Thorpe regrouped from Dallas’ strong showing in the opening minutes to score midway through the first half. Noah Geiser launched a 37-yard direct kick off the left post and Conor Holland rushed in to knock in the rebound.

PIAA Class 3A Quarterfinals

Dallas 2, Jim Thorpe 1

Jim Thorpe`1`0 — 1

Dallas`1`1 — 2

First Half: 1. DAL, Devon Nelson 3:12; 2. JT, Conor Holland (Noah Geiser) 20:50; Second Half: 3. DAL, Nelson (Daniel Robson) 70:15.

Shots: JT 8, DAL 11. Saves: JT 5 (Liam Off), DAL 3 (Cole Kutch). Corners: JT 3, DAL 2.