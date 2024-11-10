🔊 Listen to this

Goalie Filip Larsson made 36 saves and shut out the Rochester Americans as the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins cruised to a 5-0 win on Saturday evening.

Tristan Broz scored two goals to lead the Penguins on offense, while Rutger McGroarty, Corey Andonovski and Matt Neito added a goal apiece.

Andonovski’s goal got the scoring started just under seven minutes into the first period, and Nieto added another score late in the period to give the Pens a 2-0 lead heading into the first intermission.

Broz scored the first of his two goals in the second period, and scored the final goal of the game in the third period, with McGroarty scoring earlier in the third.

The Pens managed five goals on just 28 shots on goal, and were actually outshot by the Phantoms 36-28.

But Larsson was huge in net for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, turning away all comers to post the shutout, his second in four appearances so far on this season.

Of the four Penguins goalies to see time this year, Larsson’s the only one who’s posted any clean sheets.

Broz’s two goals ran his team-leading total to six on the year through just 11 games played.

Andonovski, McGroarty and Nieto all scored their first goals of the season in Saturday night’s victory.

The Penguins improved to 8-3 on the year with the win, and sit just a point behind the Hershey Bears in the Atlantic Division.

Next up for the Penguins is a trip to the Lehigh Valley to take on the Phantoms, who beat the Penguins 5-3 when the two teams clashed this past Friday.

That game is scheduled for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop.