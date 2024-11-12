🔊 Listen to this

The Wyoming Valley Striders (WVS) held their final race of 2024 on Sunday, hosting the 11th annual 20K Run at the Susquehanna Warrior Trail in Shickshinny. This race also served as the final leg of the fifth annual Vince Wojnar Triple Crown.

At just 18 years old, Nathan Higgins claimed victory in the 20K, securing his second consecutive win in the series. Earlier this year, Higgins won the WVS Cherry Blossom 5 Mile Run in May. With his win on Sunday, he also captured the Open Division title of the Triple Crown. Nathan, recently selected as a Wyoming Valley Conference Coaches’ Cross Country All-Star, continues to impress in the local running scene.

Samantha Snead added another remarkable achievement to her running resume, winning the female division of the 20K for the second year in a row and her third overall top female victory since 2021. Snead finished an impressive 9th overall, narrowly edging out Ann Balonis by just one second in a thrilling battle for the top female spot.

In addition to the 20K, the WVS hosted its first-ever 5K race. This event served as the goal race for participants in the WVS’s 8-week 5K training program, as well as a race open to other runners.

Finishing nearly three minutes ahead of the second-place finisher, Amy Viti claimed victory in the 5K and made history as the WVS’s first-ever female race winner. It’s important to note that the female winner designation excludes age-group graded trail runs. The top male finisher was 65-year-old Greg Bassham, who took second place overall.

In the spirit of giving, participants were encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to the race. These donations will benefit the Shickshinny Food Pantry, helping to support local families in need.

This year’s 20K attracted 131 entries, with 110 finishers, while all 25 entries in the inaugural 5K completed the race.

Looking ahead, the Wyoming Valley Striders will close out 2024 with their End of Year Social on Saturday, Dec. 13, at Rodano’s in Wilkes-Barre. Triple Crown division winners will be honored at the event. Reservations can be made online at WyomingValleyStriders.com.