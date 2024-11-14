🔊 Listen to this

Owen Pickering’s first AHL goal looked like it might deliver two points to the Penguins.

Lehigh Valley spoiled the milestone moment for the defenseman, tying the game with 1:33 left in regulation before beating Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 4-3 in overtime on Wednesday night in Allentown.

Pickering, a first-round draft pick in 2022, led a rush and fought off a defender before snapping home a shot into the top corner with 5:27 left in the third for a 3-2 Penguins lead.

But the Phantoms tied it back up on Alexis Gendron’s second goal of the night with time winding down. Things got worse when Ville Koivunen was called for cross-checking with 36 seconds left.

Though the Penguins were able to hold on to reach overtime and secure a point in the standings, they couldn’t kill the penalty in overtime as Olle Lycksell scored the winner 1:06 into the extra frame.

Marc Johnstone and Emil Bemstrom tallied just 16 seconds apart in the second period to give the Penguins a 2-1 lead. Gendron made it 2-2 headed into the third. Filip Larsson stopped 35 of 39 shots against him in net for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.