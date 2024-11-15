🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — Mary Lombardi’s no stranger to scoring goals.

In her decorated Holy Redeemer career, the senior’s found the back of the net against a long list of goalies.

On Thursday night, Lombardi added one more goalie to the list: her Royals teammate Amira Pirrone.

The second of Lombardi’s two goals came at the expense of Pirrone, as Team Black defeated Team Red 7-0 in the WVC All-Star Soccer game at Wilkes-Barre Area High School.

“I just played as hard as I could no matter who the goalie was,” Lombardi said, “But putting one in on my own goalie was satisfying.”

A nice pass from Wyoming Valley West’s Jordayn Dermody set Lombardi up for her first goal, early in the opening half.

On the second, a shot off the crossbar bounced right to Lombardi’s waiting foot, and she wasted no time sending it past Pirrone — taking a moment to share some lighthearted trash talk with her teammate.

“I’m carrying this one with me forever,” Lombardi said.

Pirrone, the WVC’s all-time leader in clean sheets, still managed to add one more shutout to her resume on Thursday night.

She started the night in goal for Team Black along with her Redeemer teammates and the seniors from Valley West and Crestwood.

In the second half, however, Pirrone switched over to Team Red and played much of the second half against her teammates. Valley West goalie Lily Shymanski also pulled double duty.

Team Black was made up of seniors from Holy Redeemer, Wyoming Valley West and Crestwood. Spartans head coach Steph Gover assumed coaching duties.

The seniors from Dallas, Hanover Area, Lake-Lehman, Nanticoke Area, Wilkes-Barre Area and Wyoming Area suited up for Team Red, with Dallas head coach Nikki Pekarski running the show.

Team Black took control early on and never let it go, with Crestwood senior Maria Smith scoring the team’s first goal less than seven minutes into the contest with an assist from Lola Wojciechowski.

Fellow Comet Ella Brady matched Lombardi with two goals, both of hers launched from outside the box.

“It’s really never been my game, but this season I’ve had a few goals from outside the box,” Brady said. “I wanted to shoot it every time I got it.”

Team Black led 5-0 at halftime, with two goals from Brady and one each from Smith, Lombardi and Dermody.

Lombardi added her second after halftime, and her Holy Redeemer teammate Avery Kozerski added Team Black’s final goal with 12:33 left to play.