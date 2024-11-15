🔊 Listen to this

Former Holy Redeemer standout and current Siena College guard Justice Shoats was honored as one of just five Division I players nationally by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association as an Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week.

Fresh off Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Player of the Week honors Monday, Shoats added national recognition earlier this week.

Shoats came off the bench to lead Siena to a pair of overtime victories last week to tip off the Gerry McNamara era. The Division II Lock Haven transfer averaged 27.0 points, 3.0 assists and 3.0 steals while shooting 51% from the field in wins over Brown and Bryant.

On Nov. 4, Shoats poured in a game-high 23 points while adding four steals in his Siena debut vs. Ivy League finalist Brown. He also dished out the go-ahead assist on the decisive basket in overtime and finished things off with the game-ending defensive stop.

Shoats scored 22 of his collegiate career-high tying 31 points in the second half and overtime in a road triumph at Bryant on Nov. 8. The junior guard capped the victory with the game-winning free throws with 16.9 seconds remaining and also recorded five assists, none bigger than on 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions late which drew the Saints even and forced overtime.

Shoats and Siena will be playing locally on Nov. 30 when the Saints face Bucknell at 6 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre Township.

LOCAL COLLEGES

MEN’S HOCKEY

Wilkes 5, Lebanon Valley 2

The Colonels remained unbeaten in MAC competition, improving to 4-0 in the conference with a win over Lebanon Valley.

Leyton Pettypiece and Nick Swain scored two goals each. Patrick Roginski scored once for Wilkes.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

Lebanon Valley 2, Wilkes 1

Anna Dale scored twice for Lebanon Valley, including the game-winner in overtime to beat Wilkes.

Jordan Ferry scored the lone goal for Wilkes, giving the Colonels a 1-0 lead in the second period.

WOMEN’S SWIMMING

Lebanon Valley 137, King’s 32

The Monarchs couldn’t pick up their first win of the season, dropping a meet with Lebanon Valley.

Mackenzie Huffer won the 50 freestyle for King’s with a time of 28.49 seconds.