🔊 Listen to this

Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger this week announced a $5 million investment in 11 major sporting events across the Commonwealth through DCED’s Sports Marketing and Tourism Program.

Expected to bring an estimated $240.2 million into Pennsylvania’s economy, the grants are helping attract more visitors to Pennsylvania and supporting major events like the 2025 Men’s U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club in Allegheny County; the 2025 Little League World Series and Major League Baseball Draft Game in Lycoming County; and the 2026 Major League Baseball All Star Game in Philadelphia.

The Sports Marketing and Tourism Program was created to attract high-quality, amateur, and professional sporting and e-sports events to Pennsylvania. The program capitalizes on the influx of tourism that comes with hosting a major national or international event, which can increase sales for both large and small businesses in the surrounding area and in turn boost the regional economy.

“Over the next couple of years, our Commonwealth is going to host some of the biggest and best sporting events in the world — and folks will see why Pennsylvania has the greatest fans, franchises, and sports,” said Gov. Josh Shapiro. “The Commonwealth is ready to do our part to ensure the millions who visit Pennsylvania have a great time – and come back many more times in the future. Here in Pennsylvania, we have it all – from top tier sports and events, award-winning restaurants, incredible hikes and state parks, and the most important historic sites in the country that tell the story of our shared history. Pennsylvania is truly the Great American Getaway and I look forward to sharing all our Commonwealth has to offer with people from around the world.”

Secretary Siger said Gov. Shapiro understands that these major sporting events are powerful economic drivers for the travel and tourism industry and investing in them creates opportunities for businesses and workers across the Commonwealth.

“With 72 million people within a four-hour drive of Pennsylvania, our investments in top tier sporting events in the coming years will generate a significant boost for our regional and statewide economies,” Siger said.

Tourism is a key piece of Gov. Shapiro’s Economic Development Strategy, generating $76 billion and supporting more than 486,000 jobs a year in Pennsylvania.

“On race weekend, Long Pond turns into the 3rd largest city in Pennsylvania. It’s a testament to the staying power NASCAR and Pocono Raceway has throughout generations of fans,” said Chris Barrett, President and CEO of Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau. “This investment from DCED will strengthen the Pocono Mountains’ economic position through direct and indirect spending and has real potential to create Pocono race fans for life.”

DCNR invests $79M to expand recreation, community revitalization across PA

The Shapiro Administration this week announced $79.4 million in grants for 307 projects across Pennsylvania, aimed at expanding recreational opportunities, conserving natural spaces, and revitalizing communities.

These grants will support a wide range of projects, including improving local parks, expanding trails and river access points, and creating more green space in local communities.

Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said statewide, the investments will facilitate the development of 25 new local parks, the rehabilitation of 85 existing parks, the protection of over 6,800 acres for recreation and habitat preservation, and $10 million to support trails, including nine projects aimed at addressing critical trail gaps.

These grants are part of the DCNR Community Conservation Partnerships Program, which supports projects to develop new parks, rehabilitate existing spaces, and protect vital natural habitats. With increased state and federal support, $10.5 million of this funding round will go toward tree planting and lawn-to-habitat conversions statewide.

Funding is being provided for projects in 57 of 67 Pennsylvania counties in this round and is provided by the Keystone Fund, Environmental Stewardship Fund, and federal sources.

Pennsylvania has more than 6,400 local parks and 124 state parks, more than 12,000 miles of trails, and more than 83,000 miles of waterways. Together with more than 2.2 million acres of state forests, the Commonwealth has among the largest expanses of public lands in the eastern United States that offer outdoor recreation opportunities in all four seasons – making Pennsylvania The Great American Getaway, launched by Governor Shapiro earlier this year.

PA Game Commission says stay safe and be seen this fall

The Pennsylvania Game Commission this week issued a quick reminder for anyone planning to visit state game lands between Nov. 15, and Dec. 15 — you must wear at least 250 square inches of fluorescent orange on your head, chest, and back combined unless engaged in lawful hunting or trapping that doesn’t require the use of orange. This includes Sundays.

“Hats and vests are best!” An orange hat and vest satisfy this requirement.

And don’t forget about your furry friends — it’s a good idea to make sure your pets are sporting fluorescent orange, too!

Learn more about fluorescent orange requirements: https://bit.ly/4eSCuiu.

Good luck. Have fun. Hunt safely.

Join North Branch Land Trust for a sustainable holiday experience

North Branch Land Trust invites nature enthusiasts and holiday decorators to Forage Your Own Native Wreath, on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the North Branch Land Trust office in Dallas, PA.

This hands-on event combines a beginner-friendly educational hike and a festive crafting experience. Participants will enjoy a slow-paced walk along the David and Judith Rimple Loop, part of the Anthracite Scenic Trails Association’s trail system. Led by Environmental Education Coordinator Leah Malarkey, the hike will focus on sustainable foraging practices, including the identification of local evergreen species and other natural materials ideal for crafting wreaths.

While on the hike, attendees will have the opportunity to forage their own wreath materials, ensuring that only what is needed is collected — helping preserve the health of the ecosystem and supporting sustainable land stewardship.

After the hike, participants will move indoors to the Dallas Conference Room, to warm up with hot beverages and craft their very own wreath using the materials they gathered. Your foraged wreath can be as simple or intricate as you desire, making a perfect holiday gift or a welcoming symbol for your front door. Consider bringing items from home to personalize your wreath — such as foraged materials from your yard, leftover ribbons and seasonal fabric scraps, or small decorative baubles.

“We’re excited to offer an experience that brings people closer to nature while promoting sustainable practices,” said Ellen Ferretti, Executive Director at North Branch Land Trust. “This event is a great way to create something beautiful while learning about the local environment and how we can all be more mindful of our natural resources.”

The event is open to all ages. Guardians are welcome to register with their child(ren) under the age of 18 as a single participant. Space is limited, so early registration is recommended.

Event Details:

Date & Time: Saturday, December 7, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Location: North Branch Land Trust Office, 105 Lt Michael Cleary Dr., Dallas

Distance: Approx. 0.5 miles — gradual inclines

Terrain: Groomed gravel path with bridges

Cost: $30 ($20 for NBLT members)

Dress warmly for outdoor walking (layers and comfortable shoes recommended) and comfortably for crafting indoors (we recommend not wearing your Sunday best!).

Rep. Haddock welcomes $561,000 for recreation projects

State Rep. Jim Haddock, D-Pittston Township, this week announced that $561,000 in Community Conservation Partnership Program grants was awarded for two local recreation projects.

“Modern recreational facilities improve the quality of life in our communities because they allow residents and families to get outside and enjoy fresh air,” Haddock said. “I would like to thank the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for approving this funding and state Sen. Marty Flynn for his steadfast cooperation in advocating for programs that benefit our area.”

• The Trust for Public Land was awarded $436,200 as payment toward the acquisition of approximately 246 acres in Duryea Borough for passive recreation.

• Dalton Borough will receive a $124,800 grant for rehabilitation and further development of Streamside Park, including construction of a basketball court, pickleball court, pedestrian walkways and parking area; installation of fencing; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.

C2P2 offers a wide range of grant and technical assistance programs to help Pennsylvania communities, land conservancies and non-profit organizations plan, acquire and develop:

• Recreation, park and conservation facilities.

• Watersheds, rivers corridors, resources and buffers.

• Greenways and trails.

• Heritage areas and facilities.

• Critical habitat, natural areas and open space.