The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins fell to the Bridgeport Islanders 5-2 on Saturday night at Mohegan Arena.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (8-4-1-0) suffered its first loss on home ice since opening night despite erasing a two-goal deficit. An extra-attacker goal during a delayed penalty ultimately sunk the Penguins in the third period.

Bridgeport struck first with a power-play goal from Julien Gauthier eight and a half minutes into the night. Bridgeport grew its lead to 2-0 as Brian Pinho tallied his 10th goal of the season at 3:55 of the second period.

The Penguins started their rally with Boko Imama and Jagger Joshua terrorizing the Islanders on the forecheck. The pressure led to Joshua setting up Raivis Ansons for a wicked one-timer at 11:15 of the middle frame.

Boris Katchouk seemingly tied the game with 7.5 seconds left before the second intermission, but his swat at a puck lingering in midair was immediately waved off by the referee. After a lengthy review, it was determined that Katchouk hit the puck with his hand, not his stick, and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton stayed down a goal.

Tristan Broz evened the scales, 2-2, before the two-minute mark of the third.

Bridgeport retook the lead at 13:11 when Liam Foudy scored on a Wilkes-Barre/Scranton delayed penalty.

The Islanders used a pair of empty net goals from Cole Bardreau to increase their lead to three and put things to bed.

Joel Blomqvist made 29 saves in his first game back in the AHL since last year’s Calder Cup Playoffs. Marcus Högberg turned aside 29 shots in the victory.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s next game is another dance with Bridgeport on Nov. 22.