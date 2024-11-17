🔊 Listen to this

Emma Sweitzer had a goal and an assist as the Misericordia women’s soccer team opened the NCAA Division III Tournament with a 3-1 win over Grove City on Saturday at Mangelsdorf Field.

Haleigh Wintersteen and Caitlin Somerville also scored for the Cougars.

Misericordia will face Ithaca at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Mangelsdorf Field.

FOOTBALL

Alvernia 34, Misericordia 31

Misericordia led by two touchdowns heading into the final quarter, but couldn’t hold on in an overtime loss at Alvernia.

With the loss, the Cougars’ season comes to an end with a 3-7 record, 2-7 in the MAC.

After falling behind 14-6 in the second quarter, Misericordia scored 22 straight points to take a 28-14 lead headed to the final quarter of play. Alvernia scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to force overtime, and scored the game-winner in OT after the Cougars were held to a field goal in their first overtime possession.

Jacob Hunter had a touchdown pass and a touchdown run in that Cougar run; the former Holy Redeemer standout finished with 218 yards rushing to go along with 161 yards through the air.

Devon Reams and Logan Tierney had a rushing touchdown apiece, and Reams finished just shy of joining Hunter in triple-digit rushing yards, ending the day with 98 yards.

Owen McGuffey caught Hunter’s touchdown pass, finishing with 50 yards receiving and the one score.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

MAC Freedom Championship

Stevens 3, Misericordia 2

A late rally in the fifth and final set boosted Stevens to a MAC Freedom championship, taking down Misericordia to win the title.

The Cougars lost the first two sets, but rallied to win the third and fourth sets to force a fifth.

Cassandra Genduso had 17 kills, and Meghan Peters added 11 kills for Misericordia.

WRESTLING

King’s 21, Gettysburg 20

Two tech falls from Jacob Hachtman (174 pounds) and Francis Theroux (184) helped King’s hold off Gettysburg College for a dual win.

Cole Anderson (125) and Nick Germano (133) each won by major decision for the Monarchs, while Martin Turi won by decision at 157 pounds.

CROSS COUNTRY

Wilkes at regionals

Jack Thompson finished in 45th place and set a school record to lead the Colonels at Saturday’s championship race, hosted by Lock Haven.

Thompson’s time of 25:51 was a new personal best and broke his own school record. Aidan Graff finished 49th and Caleb Edwards came in 90th place, both with personal-best times.

Ava Bailor was the lone Wilkes women competing on Saturday, finishing 121st overall in the womens’ race.

