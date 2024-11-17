🔊 Listen to this

Samantha Bardonner scored a pair of goals as the sixth-ranked Misericordia University women’s soccer team advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament with a hard-fought 3-1 win over Ithaca, Sunday afternoon at Mangelsdorf Field.

Bardonner scored her first two goals of the season and Emma Sweitzer added an insurance goal as the Cougars improved to 19-1-2.

MU will face Christopher Newport in the Sweet 16 at a site to be determined.

Bardonner gave the Cougars an early lead as they capitalized on their first corner of the game. The service from the right corner was knocked around the box where Bardonner’s volley from 22 yards out floated over the defense and dipped under the bar at 11:05.

Ithaca tied the score on a penalty kick at 37:40 and the score stood until late in the second half.

The Bombers had two quality scoring chances early in the second half. A shot in the opening minute of the second half sailed just over the bar and MU’s Lauren Mondor tipped a shot over the crossbar one minute later.

After thwarting the early pressure, MU countered with several dangerous chances. Julia Beck’s free kick from 30 yards out skimmed off the top of the crossbar at 48:55.

Sweitzer’s tough-angle from the left flank caromed off the left post four minutes later.

The Cougars threatened another re-start when Beck bent a free kick from 25 yards that clanged off the crossbar at 57:22.

As Misericordia continued to apply pressure and controlled possession in the middle stages of the second half, Sweitzer split two defenders in the box to create space and ripped a shot from 15 yards out that was denied and the rebound attempt was cleared away.

Playing with a man-advantage over the final 23 minutes, the Cougars increased the offensive pressure.

With time winding down in regulation, Alyssa Steenback outran an Ithaca defender to win a loose ball deep in the box, but her point-blank shot was turned away in the 80th minute.

Ithaca countered quickly for its best chance since early in the half with a blast from the top of the box, but Mondor was in position for the save.

As overtime loomed, the Cougars earned a throw-in on the right side deep in the offensive third. Madison Brdaric beat a defender near the right corner flag and played the ball to the far post where Bardonner settled the ball and placed a shot inside the left post for a 2-1 lead at 81:28.

Sweitzer added an insurance goal when she dribbled down the middle, cut to her right and ripped a shot from 20 yards out just under the crossbar in the 89th minute.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Wyoming Valley Conference girls soccer coaches recently released their All-Star team picks for the 2024 season by division.

DIVISION 1 FIRST TEAM

Goalie

Daisy West, Crestwood (Jr.)

Defenders

Abby Singer, Wyoming Valley West (Sr.)

Angelena Mendola, Wilkes-Barre Area (Sr.)

Isabella Pisano, Pittston Area (Fr.)

Kiley Kondraski, Crestwood (Sr.)

Kayla Torres, Hazleton Area (Jr.)

Leah Pryor, Wilkes-Barre Area (So.)

Ava Petersm Berwick

Noelle Cunningham, Dallas

Midfielders

Iris Hobson- Tomasik, Dallas (Sr.)

Lola Wojciechowski, Wyoming Valley West (Sr).

Isabella Dessoye, Pittston Area (So.)

Maria Smith, Crestwood (Sr.)

Ava Arendash, Hazleton Area (Fr.)

Jordan Prushinski, Wilkes-Barre Area (So.)

Izzy Carrozza, Wyoming Valley West (Sr.)

Sarah Kondraski, Crestwood (So).

Forwards

Gracie Coyne, Dallas (So.)

Jordan Andrews, Crestwood (Jr.)

Kaylie Fraind, Berwick (Jr.)

Isabella Ciavarella, Hazleton Area (Fr.)

Addison Corchado, Wilkes-Barre Area (Fr.)

DIVISION 1 SECOND TEAM

Goalies

Victoria Luna, Wilkes-Barre Area (So.)

Chole Zellin, Hazleton Area (Sr.)

Defenders

Ava Puskar, Dallas (So.)

Tristyn Divers, Crestwood (So.)

Meghan Singer, Wyoming Valley West (So.)

Lily Sopkie, Wilkes-Barre Area (So.)

Lela Giardina, Wilkes-Barre Area (Sr.)

Caitlyn Kukorlo, Berwick

Midfielders

Lily Nespoli, Berwick

Mia DelGaudio, Dallas (Jr.)

Maggie Gruber, Pittston Area (Fr.)

Ella Brady, Crestwood (Sr.)

Nora Keating, Wyoming Valley West (So).

Ryleigh Snyder, Hazleton Area (Jr.)

Ellie Merritt, Hazleton Area (So.)

Alaina Reese, Wilkes-Barre Area (So.)

Lily Nespoli, Berwick (Fr.)

Andrea Lubnicki, Berwick

Forwards

Tyra Braunerhielm, Dallas (Sr.)

Camryn Karp, Pittston Area (So.)

Jordayn Dermody, Wyoming Valley West (Sr.)

Milena Chicalese, Hazleton Area (Sr.)

Jayla Thomas, Hazleton Area (So.)

Sophia Maier, Dallas (Sr.)

DIVISION 1 HON. MENTION

Berwick: Chloe Hyde; Liz Rose

Crestwood: Sarah Shipton; Hope Kline; Aly Decker; Gia Caporuscio; Kyra Bechtel

Dallas: Brynlee Tabor, Freshman; Ellie Wallace, Senior; Emma Pitcavage, Sophomore; Jamie Timlin, Senior; Paige Banks, Junior; Sarah Snowdon, Junior

Pittston Area: Kelcey Podwika, Freshman; Rebecca Dunn, Freshman; Juliana Menendez, Junior; Adriana Wallace, Sophomore

Wilkes-Barre Area: Sara Marin Orozco, Freshman; Jackelynn Rico, Freshman; Kathryn Buczynski, Sophmore; Rylee Parry, Sophmore; Elizabeth Pachucki, Junior; Eryka Serafin, Senior; Kathryn Tarnalicki, Senior

Wyoming Valley West: Madison Warnack, Senior; Emma Moses, Senior; Lily Shymanski, Senior; Olivia Riviello, Senior; Stella Wojciechowski, Sophomore; Renny Riviello, Sophomore; Aly Dick, Freshman

DIVISION 2 FIRST TEAM

Holy Redeemer: Amira Pirrone, Avery Kozerski, Grace Stetz-Madden, Isabella Sikora, Elyse Kunec

Lake-Lehman: Kinley Purdy, Ashley Hudak, Mia Stillarty, Gracie Bucknavage, Kiera Lucarino

Nanticoke Area: Natalee Atkins, Amanda Atkins

Tunkhannock: Piper Robinson

Wyoming Area: Kendall Day, Abigail Francis, Ella Shepulski, Ava Musinski

Wyoming Seminary: Avery Luksic, Ella Stambaugh, Ellie Kersey, Emma Butcher

DIVISION 2 SECOND TEAM

Hanover Area: Brooke Myzick, McKenzie Bannon, Ava Willis

Holy Redeemer: Emily Werner, Edie Perzia, Mary Lombardi, Jane Gillespie

Lake-Lehman: Brynligh Bennett, Lexi Peiffer, Betsy Digiovanni, Ava Blazes

Nanticoke Area: Ella Alles, Jenna Sewald, Matilda Serrano

Tunkhannock: Addisyn Waterman

Wyoming Area: Emily Kostik, Sofia Menta, Isabella Costa, Alana Zdaniewicz

Wyoming Seminary: Mirabaai Reitsma

DIVISION 2 HON. MENTION

Hanover Area: Tasha Kelly, Aibreann Mullin

Holy Redeemer: Lia Limongelli, Bella Bennett, Kyra Chepolis

Lake-Lehman: Kathryn Morgan, Grace Martin, Ava Jones, Hannah Chipego

Nanticoke Area: Sophia Cromer, Olivia Cromer, Emily Duda

Tunkhannock: Natalie Bolcavage, Hailey Fenton, Kayla Griffin

Wyoming Area: Jailynn Park, Sarah Mizenko, Julianne Potter, Frankie Pizano

Wyoming Seminary: Clare Griffin