Misericordia setter Jenna Schuda was named Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) Freedom Player of the Year, leading a group of five Cougar women’s volleyball players who earned end-of-season honors.

A junior from Downingtown, Schuda was second in the league with 1,041 assists, averaging 8.6 assist per set.

Schuda also had 165 kills, and her .331 hitting percentage was good for fourth in the MAC Freedom. She finished top-10 in the league in digs (301) and aces per set (.49), including a nine-ace performance against SUNY-Canton.

Joining Schuda on the All-MAC Freedom first team was outside hitter Megan Peters, while Cassandra Genduso was named to the second team.

Senior libero Jessica Cleveland and first-year hitter Keira McCaffrey earned All-MAC Freedom honorable mention.

The Cougars finished the year with a 25-9 record and a berth in the MAC Freedom title match, falling in five sets to Stevens.

CROSS COUNTRY

Two Misericordia athletes qualify for NCAA Championships

Bri Wagner and Stephen Rowley will represent the Cougars in Terre Haute, Ind. on Nov. 23 at the NCAA Championships.

Wagner finished eighth at the Mid-Atlantic Regional meet to qualify for her second trip to the national championships.

Rowley finished 14th at the regional meet, and is a first-time national qualifier.

MEN’S ICE HOCKEY

Wilkes forward Jordan named MAC Offensive Player of the Week

A hat trick in a 4-1 Wilkes win powered Carter Jordan to MAC Offensive Player of the Week honors, the first weekly award for Jordan.

Jordan scored three times in the Colonels’ victory over Lebanon Valley College on Saturday, with two second-period goals and an empty-netter in the final minute of the game to complete the hat trick.

Wilkes is back on the ice this weekend to take on Misericordia in a two-game series at the Toyota Sportsplex on Friday and Saturday.

FOOTBALL

Wilkes lineman Ramos win weekly honor

Angel Ramos was named Landmark Conference Defensive Player of the Year after a big showing in the Colonels’ win over Moravian on Saturday.

Ramos had five tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and a QB hurry to his credit. He added to his team and league-leading totals in both sacks and tackles for loss, running his numbers to eight sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss.

It’s the first weekly award of the year for Ramos, and the sixth for Wilkes. The Colonels will travel to Salem, Va. this weekend for a Cape Henry Bowl showdown with Washington and Lee University.