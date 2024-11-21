🔊 Listen to this

I really thought I was in for the win of the century last Sunday night. What an idiot.

If you’ll recall, my headline pick in last week’s column was the Bengals straight-up against the Chargers on Sunday Night Football.

The Chargers took a 27-6 lead early in the third quarter, but Joe Burrow and the fellas tied the game at 27 and had multiple chances to take the lead late.

Alas, it was not to be. The Bengals blew it late, and I fell to 2-2 with the week’s picks for what feels like the 50th week in a row.

Illinois and the Dolphins picked me up, and BYU let me down on Saturday night.

One of these teams is back this week on the wrong side of my pick. It’s a tough board this week, particularly in college football, but we soldier on.

Nebraska -1.5 vs. Wisconsin

Saturday, 3:30 p.m., BTN

There’s no better place for a middling picks column to start than at the height of middling football, Wisconsin heading to Nebraska.

Both teams are 5-5, both teams are heading the wrong way (Wisconsin’s lost three in a row; Nebraska’s lost four) but one win changes the conversation and elevates the winner into bowl eligibility.

It’ll probably be something like the Spirit Airlines Blue Cheese Bowl, but a bowl game nonetheless.

I think it’s Nebraska’s week. Since getting blown out by Indiana, the Huskers have played their last three opponents very close — including a near-miss at Ohio State.

Wisconsin’s taken good shots at top teams, too. The Badgers had a few chances to take the lead at Oregon this past week, but what really jumped out at me was the way Wisconsin’s offense couldn’t do anything late. It was enough for Badgers coach Luke Fickell to fire offensive coordinator Phil Longo the next day.

Even though he’s struggled down the stretch, Nebraska still has the edge at quarterback with Dylan Raiola.

It’ll be senior day in Lincoln, and the Huskers have to finish their year with a trip to Iowa that will be tough to handle. If Nebraska wants to go bowling, now’s the time to strike.

Arizona State -3 vs. BYU

Saturday, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

I was wrong on BYU a week ago — the Cougars had their chances, but ultimately their College Football Playoff chances took a sizable dent in losing to Kansas.

As of Tuesday’s rankings, BYU’s still in the field, but they’ve dropped out of a top-four spot and are the last team in at the moment. In terms of the Big 12, this game here was one that the Cougars could have survived a loss in before last week.

Now, it’s do-or-die for both these teams, and I think Arizona State’s going to rise up and seize the opportunity.

The Sun Devils were picked dead last in the Big 12 preseason poll, but they now control their own destiny in the quest for a spot in the conference championship.

Cam Skattebo is a name that more people should be familiar with: the halfback’s gone for over 1,000 yards and is such a treat to watch. QB Sam Leavitt has also blown away expectations with 19 touchdowns to just four interceptions.

BYU had its biggest prove-it chance last week, a home game to reach 10 wins, but they came out flat and looked uninspiring.

Maybe I’m a sucker for a good story, but this Arizona State team disrupting the Big 12 title picture is a heck of a story. I’m all in.

NFL

Packers -2 vs. 49ers

Sunday, 4:25 p.m., FOX

I keep waiting for the Niners to transform back into the juggernaut they’ve been, the team that could start the last pick in the draft at quarterback and still make the Super Bowl.

It just might not happen at this point.

They’re banged up on both sides of the ball. The one major returner from injury, Christian McCaffrey, has not been his usual dominant self. And they’ve been on the wrong end of a couple divisional losses that are going to hurt them — case in point, dropping one at home to the last-place Seahawks on Sunday.

Even though the Packers haven’t been covering the spread recently, they’re winning these types of close games that their opponents this weekend can’t figure out.

They haven’t lost to a team yet at .500 or below, either, and the Niners are right on the line at 5-5.

Green Bay’s defense has been very solid this year playing in a very good division, they’ve got the best home-field advantage in football and I think they’ll handle their business here.

Eagles -2.5 at Rams

Sunday, 8:20 p.m., NBC

It pains me that I don’t merit the Rams very much, as a Matt Stafford Hall of Fame truther. But I think they might get their doors blown off here.

The Eagles appear to have turned the corner after those early-season struggles and some of the perceived turmoil surrounding Nick Sirianni, I think right now they’re the clear second-best team in the NFC behind the Lions.

The Rams are one of three NFC West teams at 5-5, with the Seahawks and the Niners. The Cardinals lead the division a game ahead at 6-4.

Philly looks to be fully healthy for maybe the first time all year, and they took control of the East with a win over the surging Commanders last week.

I think the weak spot in the game is the Rams’ defense, I think the Eagles will take advantage on that side of the ball to run away with this one.