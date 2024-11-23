🔊 Listen to this

Penguins goalie Joel Blomqvist has been making adjustments after spending the first month of the season in the NHL.

Friday night was his best showing yet.

Blomqvist stopped all 23 shots he faced and the second-year pro picked up his first shutout of the AHL season as Wilkes-Barre/Scranton pounded Bridgeport 5-0 at Mohegan Arena.

It was a wire-to-wire victory for the Penguins, who jumped out to a lead on an Avery Hayes goal 6:43 into the contest and never looked back.

Hayes and Emil Bemstrom scored in the first period for a 2-0 lead. The Islanders made their push in the second, outshooting the Penguins 11-8 in the frame, but they couldn’t solve Blomqvist.

Bemstrom took some of the tension out of things when he scored his second of the night early in the third period.

Boris Katchouk made it 4-0 midway through the frame and Jonathan Gruden sealed the deal by scoring with 1:27 left.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton carried the play despite not having a single power play on the night. Bridgeport went to the penalty box just twice as Wyatt Newpower and Hayes got coincidental minors for roughing and the Penguins’ Raivis Ansons dropped the gloves with Tyce Thompson in the third.

The Penguins, meanwhile, killed all four Islanders power plays, including a full, two-minute 5-on-3 disadvantage late in the action.

Blomqvist was named first star of the game with Bemstrom and Katchouk — both of whom had an assist — taking second and third star, respectively.

COLLEGES

MEN’S HOCKEY

Wilkes 3, Misericordia 2

The Colonels continued their hot start to the season, holding on to an early lead to beat Misericordia 3-2 on Friday night at the Toyota Sportsplex.

It’s the sixth win in a row for the Colonels, who remain unbeaten in the MAC at 6-0 following the victory.

Nick Swain, Luke Dobles and Carter Jordan scored a goal apiece for Wilkes. Max Cocchi and Joe Johnson added assists.

Ryan Karbach scored both goals for Misericordia in the second period to trim the Wilkes lead down to 3-2.

WRESTLING

Wilkes 23, Elizabethtown 22

A tiebreaker of total points scored in the dual went the way of Wilkes as the Colonels won their fourth straight dual in tight fashion.

Caleb Burkhart’s pinfall win at 285 pounds in the final match of the night tied the dual 22-22. As the Colonels outscored Elizabethtown 55-50 in total points across the dual, Wilkes was given the deciding point and the victory.

Colton Thorpe and Jaryn Hartranft scored tech falls, while Cadden Kucek and Lucas Miller won via decision for the Colonels.